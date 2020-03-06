California official briefing on coronavirus licks finger after warning not to touch face

The idiom, “I don’t do it, as I say,” is not true for a healthcare professional in California.

Moment after warning Santa Clara County residents to avoid touching face to prevent contract New coronavirus, County health director Dr. Sarah Cody licked her finger and turned over the note page. Immediately went viral.

Washington fire brigade with two or more coronaville quarantines

“Start working out of your face today. One of the main reasons the virus spreads is when you touch your mouth, nose, and eyes,” Cody said at a news conference on Friday. She licked her finger after a while.

At the time of this writing, at least 14 cases of coronavirus Found in Santa Clara County.

On average, people touch their faces about 23 times an hour, according to the Association for the Control of Infections and Epidemiology (APIC). However, keeping your face out of your hands is one of the most effective ways to prevent respiratory illness.

“Respiratory infections can be caused by many different bacteria, viruses, and other disease-causing bacteria.If you touch your face with dirty, unwashed hands, the bacteria will stay on the mucous membranes and spread the infection. It can cause it. ” It will be added.

Another way to stay healthy is to make sure you are Wash your hands correctly.

“Rinse your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before eating; “If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol. If your hands are visibly dirty, be sure to use soap. And wash your hands with water. “

Fuller stated that soaps of all kinds for hand washing are sufficient, but for hand sanitizers, it is preferred that the alcohol content of the product is at least 60% to kill potentially dangerous bacteria .

