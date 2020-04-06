California pensioner community angry at plans to move homeless people with coronavirus to nearby hotels

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A plan to move the homeless with coronavirus in hotels in Orange County, California pitted two highly vulnerable groups against contagion, just as the country’s most populous state is preparing for what should be phase one more critical of tackling COVID-19.

Orange County officials recently signed an agreement with two posh Ayres hotels in the town of Laguna Woods to house the homeless in the midst of the pandemic as fears mount that the virus could spread like a drag powder among the sensitive population.

The plan, however, met with stiff opposition from Laguna Woods Village, a community of thousands of residents over the age of 55, who took to the streets last weekend to protest the move.

“Why would they put this near us?” Fran Garbo, a resident of Laguna Woods Village, told local media. “This is where we live. Right opposite, this is where we do our shopping, the pharmacy, the grocery store. “

Residents of Laguna Woods village, where the average age is 78, say they are particularly vulnerable to the serious complications of COVID-19 and locating the homeless with the virus nearby puts residents at risk.

“Is this how our county elders take care of the elders?” Marie Juliganga, another resident, reportedly said. “You have a lot of people at risk. This shouldn’t happen.”

County officials say that while they understand the concerns of residents of Laguna Woods Village, they must act quickly to ensure that an epidemic among the homeless does not further weigh on the health care system in the region. Homeless people brought into hotels will not be able to have visitors or leave the site until they have been deemed healthy by medical staff.

The Mayor of Laguna Woods, Pro Tem Shari Horne, said that there are many hotels in this county where the homeless can be taken and which are not near senior living facilities. She added that the city is considering legal action to move the homeless elsewhere.

“There are empty hotels and motels all over the county that would like the big bucks from this contract,” Horne told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t know if we asked them. I don’t know if they looked.”

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who represents Laguna Woods, said she did not agree with the county emergency operations center’s order to house the homeless in a hotel if close to the elderly residents, but said they had been refused by at least a dozen hotels in Orange County before the Ayres hotels accepted a contract.

“As far as I know, we have no other location. I think we are still looking but we have a very short period of time, ”said Bartlett. “It’s about saving lives.”

California is home to half the country’s homeless population – more than 151,000 people at the last count – and state and local lawmakers have already spent billions of dollars trying to solve the growing problem of homelessness. – shelter.

Given the tight quarters in which many homeless people live on the streets, in camps and especially in tight shelters, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference last month that the state would give them priority as a vulnerable population. Although Newsom did not go into details, he said national and local authorities would try to move the homeless into state-bought hotels and motels in recent days and in 450 trailers owned by the government. ‘State that will be shipped across the state.

“This is a serious public health problem and I fear it will have a very devastating effect on the homeless,” Jeffrey Norris, medical director of Father Joe’s Villages, an organization, told Fox News. awareness for the homeless in San Diego. .

Norris added, “Many suffer from medical comorbidities – diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease – which put them at higher risk. Many older people are homeless. Whether they live on the streets or in dense shelters, their prevalence of risk factors is high. “