California protest breaks out over state coronavirus home maintenance rules

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A demonstration of more than 200 protesters broke out in the south California Friday against state residence orders in response to the coronavirus epidemic, according to reports.

The action at Huntington Beach, south of Los Angeles, was similar to other scenes this week in Michigan, Ohio and other places as Americans seek to return to more normal lives after more than a month of mitigation to slow the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19.

As in other places, protesters in Huntington Beach alleged that state government restrictions, intended to be guarantees, became a violation of their individual liberties.

BRET BAIER SAYS MORE AND MORE POINTS FOR WUHAN LAB AS THE ORIGIN OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Signs held by protesters on Friday contained messages such as “Defy Fascist Lockdown”, “Stop the Tyranny, Open California” and “We Deem Our Governor Non Essential”.

“I don’t think there is any reason for us to be locked out now,” said Paula Doyle, 62, of Costa Mesa, to the Los Angeles Times. “We had no danger. We have no danger in our hospitals from overflowing.”

“I don’t think there is any reason for us to be locked out now. We had no danger. We have no danger in our hospitals overflowing.” – Paula Doyle, 62, resident of Costa Mesa

Earlier in the week, three churches in southern California filed a complaint against Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing the Democrat of “criminalizing church attendance” with orders limiting social gatherings.

Newsom, 52, former mayor of San Francisco who became governor in January 2019, issued his residence order on March 19, thus becoming one of the first governors to do so. The move has been recognized for helping the country’s most populous state keep its number of infections and deaths relatively low given its population of around 39.5 million.

He said on Tuesday that he provides for relaxation state residence orders but did not provide a specific date.

The governor said at a press conference that public support for his orders had “bent the curve” in the number of infections in the state, suggesting that the limits could end in the near future.

“The models have changed because of your behavior,” said Newsom. “It will not be a permanent state.”

But protesters in Huntington Beach – and the seaside town of about 200,000 residents – expressed frustration with the governor’s limits during Friday’s protest.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“It’s not dangerous here. This is not the case “, Benny White, 33, from Compton, told the L.A. Times. “I saw a lot of people here. The beaches are open. It’s a beautiful and beautiful day. what are we doing? Stop being a germophobic. “

The demonstration was largely organized via social media and started around 1 p.m. local hour, the orange county register reported. Police asked the crowd to separate at around 3:30 p.m., the report said.

As of Friday evening, California had more than 29,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and had recorded just over 1,000 deaths.

Danielle Wallace and Andrew O’Reilly of Fox News contributed to this story.