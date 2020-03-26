California records 1 million jobless claims since March 13, according to Newsom

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

If the $ 2 trillion coronavirus the emergency plan approved by the American Senate on Wednesday evening becomes law, California is expected to receive a substantial share of the $ 250 billion in extended unemployment insurance included in the proposal.

About 1 million Californians have filed for unemployment since March 13, largely because of the impact of the coronavirus. trigger, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

THE SENATE ACCEPTS A PACKAGE OF 2 MILLION DOLLARS FOR CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE; HOME GAMES FRIDAY FRIDAY

The total far exceeds some 50,000 unemployment claims filed in the state in December, USA Today reports.

Following the epidemic – and predictions by health officials of the rapid spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19 – the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, released a first in the country shelter order on site March 16, and Newsom adopted a order to stay at home affecting all 40 million state residents on March 19.

These policies have resulted in the closure of businesses, the layoff of employees, and a virtual shutdown of the state’s economic engine.

Unemployed Californians typically receive $ 40 to $ 450 in weekly benefits, but the federal relief program would increase this emergency income by an additional $ 600 per week, Newsom said.

The same federal bill – which would go to President Trump’s office if the House approves its version in a vote scheduled for Friday – would also provide many with a one-time payment of $ 1,200.

“This bill will be very useful and very timely,” Newsom said of the federal package, CNBC.com reported.

The governor also told reporters that four major banks – Wells Fargo, US Bank, Citi and JP Morgan Chase – had agreed to defer mortgage payments for three months, providing further relief for cash-strapped Californians, although Bank of America agreed to do so. for only a month, FOX 40 from Sacramento reported.

Newsom met with journalists on the eve of the release of the latest national unemployed numbers, which are expected to far exceed the record of 695,000 applications filed in October 1982.

According to some forecasts, the total number of national unemployment claims published last week could reach 4 million.

The economic impact of stopping the coronavirus was compared to previous crises such as the Great Recession of 2007-09 and the Great Depression of the 1930s.

In New Orleans, the normally busy tourist district of nightclubs and restaurants has seen an army of cooks, waiters and bartenders suddenly unemployed.

“The whole city, dismissed. Everyone, “said chef David McGraw to the Associated Press. Louisiana saw 71,000 people apply for unemployment last week, the AP reported.

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said a recent survey found that more than half of the 6,600 companies had laid off workers.

“We are working to bring them relief,” DeSantis told the AP. “But, man, this will not only have an economic cost, but also a health cost, unless we work hard to fix it as quickly as possible.”

Ken Martin of Fox Business and Associated Press contributed to this story.