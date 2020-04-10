California residents consider months of coronavirus restrictions: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Residents of California, who have been the subject of a residence order since last month, will likely face months of significant movement restrictions in the state’s efforts to coronavirus transmission.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the state has so far seen a flatter curve in new cases. But health officials believe the numbers will increase once the traffic restrictions are lifted.

There are 466,000 official cases of coronavirus in the United States on Friday morning and 16,000 deaths. California has registered 18,000 cases and 492 deaths.

One of the main challenges of the disease is that it is thought that there could be many asymptomatic carriers. These people have the ability to spread the disease. Cities like Los Angeles have called on workers and residents to wear face masks to help prevent transmission.

Governor Gavin Newsom has warned that the coronavirus is threatening to overwhelm the state’s medical system.

“I can assure you that home isolation is not my favorite choice, I know it is not yours, but it is a necessary choice,” Newsom said when the order was announced. .

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist at UCLA, told the Times“We are really buying the reduced peak for ourselves. And it’s one thing that will save us from a lot of unnecessary deaths from an overburdened health system. “

