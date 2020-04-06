California returns 500 fans to stock to help New York and other states fight coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that his state would send 500 state-owned ventilators to New York and other states in the country needing additional medical supplies and equipment due to the sheer number of coronavirus cases in their area.

Newsom said states like New York are experiencing immediate supply shortages on Monday COVID19, and that California would lend 500 fans to the strategic inventory of national stocks.

WASHINGTON STATE RETURNS 400 FANS FOR US IN NEW YORK

“California is stepping up its efforts to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are currently hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

“We still have a long way to go in the Golden State – and we are actively preparing for a surge – but we cannot turn our backs on the Americans whose lives depend on having a fan now,” a- he continued. “We live in this moment with compassion.”

He added, “I know that if the tables were turned over and we had a wave of hospitals, other states would come to our aid and provide fans like we are today.”

The Newsom office also said on Monday that California was continuing its preparations for a possible increase in COVID-19 in the state by securing thousands of beds in alternative care facilities, protecting the homeless population and by purchasing essential medical equipment. The state has also launched new programs to help recruit health professionals.

On Monday morning, California reported more than 15,000 positive cases of the new coronavirus and more than 350 deaths.

California is not the first state to donate essential medical equipment to the national stock. Washington State has returned more than 400 of the 500 ventilators it has received from the federal government so that they can be used in New York, which has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States and other states fighting COVID-19.

TRUMP SAYS THERE IS “LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL” DESPITE DARK WARNINGS OF CORONAVIRUS DEATH

“I have said many times in the past few weeks: we are in the same boat,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee said on Monday. “This should guide all of our actions at the individual and state level in the days and weeks to come.”

The virus exploded in New York, where it infected 123,160 people, killing 4,159 of them on Monday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend repeated need more fans even as New York recorded its first daily decline in deaths.

In Washington, there were 7,984 cases and 343 deaths. Inslee won praise from the White House Coronavirus task force for its state’s first steps to limit the spread of the virus, which health experts say have prevented the spikes in cases and deaths seen in New York and other states.

The United States reported nearly 339,000 positive coronavirus cases and more than 9,600 deaths on Monday.

Stephen Sorace of Fox News contributed to this report.