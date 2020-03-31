California sheriff cancels gun store closings

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has announced that he will no longer order the temporary closure of gun stores coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second time that Villanueva said gun stores may reopen after ordering them to close since Tuesday. He had previously deemed them “non-essential”, saying that buying panic produced long lines and could be a danger to public safety.

Villanueva said the most recent decision was made in an advisory memorandum released by the United States Department of Homeland Security on Saturday that workers supporting the gun and ammunition industry were “included in the list of workers of essential essential infrastructure. “

“Although explicitly advisory in nature, the federal memorandum is nevertheless convincing given its national scope. The list of essential critical infrastructure workers includes workers who support the operation of firearms and ammunition manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors and ranges, “he said.

“Based on new federal government contributions, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not order or recommend the closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms or sell ammunition.”

Villanueva said last week that gun and ammunition stores are not considered essential businesses and would close to the general public in accordance with the “ Safer LA County Home Order for Control from COVID-19 ”.

“During the closure, they will be allowed to sell ammunition to companies of security guards,” said Villanueva. “In addition, I make an exception for those who have already legally purchased a firearm, have a valid California firearms safety certificate and simply need to take possession of their firearm.”

He made the order despite the finding of county legal counsel that the stores are essential businesses that should remain open.

California Governor Gavin Newsom previously stated that any of the 58 counties in the state can decide for themselves to list gun dealers as non-essential businesses that should be closed while the State seeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The sheriff’s department was sued by the NRA and three other groups for the decision on Friday that “the argument” closes the constitutional right to these weapons “,” according to Los Angeles. KTLA.