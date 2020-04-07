California sheriff warns he could arrest residents for not wearing face masks

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A California The sheriff warned his county residents on Monday that they could face fines or prison terms for violating a face-covering order in public during the coronavirus crisis.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made the announcement in a video posted on YouTube just days after the department said it had lost two MPs to fatal COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, you could be carrying this virus, spread it to family and friends,” said Bianco.

It is not known when MPs will fine or arrest those who violate the face mask order, but the county said local law enforcement has the power to enforce the order “if they deem it necessary ”.

Bianco said his department would not set up roadside checkpoints to prevent vehicles or people from walking, walking or running without a mask.

“We will not put in place any type of police state,” he said. “And this is not a declaration of martial law in Riverside County.”

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, county public health official, Saturday prohibits all gatherings of “any number of people” other than parents living together in the same house, according to a county press release. And he ordered “everyone” to wear a covering face outside their homes.

Acceptable face covers include bandanas, scarves, and “clothing that has no visible holes.” However, the county discourages residents from purchasing N95 or surgical masks, arguing that they are scarce and necessary for healthcare workers and first responders.

EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS AT CALIFORNIA NURSING HOME INFECTED MORE THAN 2 TENS

“Not everyone gets the message,” said Kaiser, the statement said. “It started with staying at home, social distance and covering your face. But now we change that from saying you have to saying you have to. “

The order runs until April 30.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores, gas stations and health care providers are exempt from the portion of the ban prohibiting gatherings. Churches, temples, synagogues, mosques and other religious buildings are prohibited from accommodation – even during appointments by car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Bianco asked residents not to distract first responders from emergency work on people who disobey order.

“Do not call 9-1-1 to report potential violations,” he said. “Cover your faces. Stay at home, unless it is absolutely necessary, and help your neighbors as much as possible. “

The United States saw at least 379,965 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon, of which 12,021 were fatal. There have been at least 16,429 cases in California and 397 deaths.

Two members of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department died of COVID-19 on Thursday. They were MP Terrell Young, married and father of four, who joined the department in 2005, and MP David Werksman, married and father of three, entered in 1998.