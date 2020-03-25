California teenager allegedly killed by coronavirus is one of the youngest in the United States

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

17-year-old California resident dies due to new coronavirus could be one of the youngest in the United States to date.

Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department announced three new deaths from new virus, or COVID-19, including the 17-year-old from Lancaster, California. But later the same day, the health department backed down, saying in an updated statement that his death “will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” “

“Although initial tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be another explanation for the death,” said officials from the health department. said in the updated statement. If confirmed by the CDC, death would mark the first known case of a deceased minor virus in the United States.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said the teenager, who was supposed to be healthy and had no underlying health problems, went to a local hospital after he started to suffer from “problems acute breathing, “according to the New York Times. reported. He was treated but was released from hospital without being tested for the virus, said the mayor. The adolescent was then treated in a second hospital, where he died. It was posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

“This underscores the enormity of the challenges we face with this health crisis and how it can impact anyone and everyone,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in response to the death, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The outlet, citing Parris, also reported that the adolescent died from septic shock related to the coronavirus. The Global Sepsis Alliance said earlier this month that COVID-19 may cause sepsis.

The teenager’s death – as well as the two others reported on Tuesday, both in people aged 50 to 70, one of whom had underlying health conditions – brings the total number of related deaths to 11 Coronavirus in LA County, officials said.

“Every loss we suffer in LA County is tragic, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones who have endured this tragedy,” said a statement from Barbara Ferrer, County Public Health Director. from Los Angeles. “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we see in places like New York is indicative of what we should be preparing to live here.”

As of Wednesday morning, the new virus had infected more than 428,405 people in 169 countries and territories, killing more than 19,120. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 55,225 diseases and at least 802 deaths. In the United States, more than 176 people have recovered.