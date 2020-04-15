California’s Newsom announces $ 125 million fund to illegally give coronavirus stimuli to state immigrants

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday its intention to make cash payments to adult immigrants living illegally in the state to help them overcome the coronavirus crisis.

The plan, which would use a mix of taxpayer dollars and charitable donations from corporations and philanthropists, will give 150,000 adults $ 500 each during the coronavirus epidemicsaid the governor.

California has about 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally. They were not eligible for the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which promised cash payments to most Americans while increasing unemployment benefits by $ 600 a week. .

“We feel a deep sense of gratitude for those who are afraid of evictions which still meet the basic needs of tens of millions of Californians,” said Newsom, a Democrat, who noted that 10% of the workforce The state consisted of immigrants living in the country illegally who paid more than $ 2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year.

Taxpayers would donate $ 75 million for this money, while a group of charities has pledged to raise an additional $ 50 million for a total of $ 125 million. A group of charities has already donated $ 5.5 million to the fund, including the Emerson Collective, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor.

Newsom said the money will not be distributed based on income. “Their personal information will not be necessary to obtain this support,” he added.

California has been considered the most aggressive state in the country when it comes to providing benefits to immigrants illegally living in the country. Last year, California became the first state to offer taxpayer-funded health benefits to low-income adults 25 and under living illegally in the country. This year, Newsom proposed to extend these benefits to people aged 65 and over.

California’s move came as some Democrats in Washington, D.C., were pushing to include payments to illegal immigrants in the stimulus packages.

The recently passed $ 2 trillion congressional stimulus package, which President Trump has enacted, provides small business loans and assistance in the form of direct payments of $ 1,200 per adult and $ 500 per child. The latter was distributed to people with a social security number.

While this included legal immigrants who work – like those in the United States on non-immigrant (temporary) work visas – with social security numbers in order to be able to work legally in the United States, it did not include people in the country illegally.

Meanwhile, the Washington tourism industry has announced that it will include $ 5 million specifically for illegal immigrants who have been excluded from benefits and other assistance, the Washington Post reported.

Adam Shaw of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.