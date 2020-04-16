“Call for help”: Hamilton retirement home staff refused to work due to COVID-19 epidemic

When the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 began to appear at The Cardinal Retirement Residence, employees stopped coming to work, leaving dozens of residents and only a handful of staff desperate to take care of them.

The sudden shortage of staff at Hamilton’s central home forced health officials to call ambulances to transport a dozen of his most fragile patients, who had just been discharged from hospital, to other facilities and prompted a rush to find other workers in their place. .

Miranda Ferrier, President, Association of Workers in Personal Support Services of Ontario (OPSWA), said that she had received a “call for help” about the house two weeks ago .

“They had no staff,” she said. “I think at that time there were only three employees left at home, and that includes the directors.”

Cardinal has 76 suites and a capacity of 86 residents, according to its profile on the website of the Regulatory Authority for Retirement Homes.

“It’s crazy,” said Ferrier of the staff situation after the walkout.

The details provided by Ferrier provide a glimpse of the dramatic situation that unfolded behind Cardinal’s closed doors when he was struck by COVID-19 and reveal the depth of fear some workers have of the virus. They also provide a window into what was going on while public health officials generically talked about “personnel issues” at home.

Cardinal Roger Channa’s owner told CBC News that the house has enough workers “right now” to care for its residents.

In an interview this week about what happened at home, Hamilton medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson said staffing has been, and continues to be, a problem at Herkimer Street home. , but fear of COVID-19 made the problem worse.

“With the start of an epidemic, this has created new challenges,” she said. “We see this in many other places other than the Cardinal in terms of people who are afraid of working in epidemic situations.”

A city press release dated April 4 did not provide much detail about what was going on in Cardinal, saying only that seven residents were being transferred to hospitals.

“The facility is struggling with personnel and PPE supply issues and has now reached a point where action must be taken to get some sick residents out of the home,” said the report.

Some residents were displaced on April 4 and others who were displaced left on April 7.

“What we have is enough staff at the moment”

St. Joseph’s home care accepted an additional group of people who were staying in the Cardinal’s transition bed program on April 7, said President Carolyn Gosse.

She will not say exactly how many patients were transferred to First Place retirement home, citing patient privacy, but described the number as “less than five”.

“We were aware that there may have been staffing challenges and it was considered more appropriate to remove these patients from the transition bed program at the time,” she added.

Bed transition care is a short-term program for people who are ready to leave the hospital, but still need support that they will not be able to get at home. Patients usually end up in the community or in a long-term care home depending on their condition.

A notice on the Cardinal’s door warns that all non-essential visits were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dan Taekema / CBC)

Although concerns have been expressed about moving patients from a hatching facility to a 460-unit apartment building for the elderly filled with COVID-19 sensitive people, Gosse said none of the new additions introduced symptoms of the virus.

St. Joe’s Home Care staff also “took every precaution” and isolated the new additions in a group of apartments to reduce the risk of possible exposure.

Channa said he could not provide the number of residents who had been transferred out of the house, as some were taken to hospital.

He claimed that only the residents of the transition beds had been displaced and said that no “regular resident” had been transported to other retirement homes.

Asked about staff abandoning their posts, he declined to comment.

“I can’t say anything,” said Channa. “What we have is enough staff at the moment to take care of the residents.”

In a statement sent by e-mail Thursday, he added that “safety and protection” of the elderly and house staff were his “top priority”.

3 deaths of COVID-19 at the Cardinal

The Cardinal is one of six homes in Hamilton where an outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported and “the one where we remain regularly concerned to make sure they do everything they can,” said Richardson.

According to the doctor, three residents died from the virus – a 94-year-old woman and two men between the ages of 71 and 88. Twenty-six other residents tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 16 staff members.

To date, three Cardinal residents have died from COVID-19, according to Hamilton Public Health. Twenty-six residents tested positive for the virus, as did 16 staff. (Dan Taekema / CBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic and the fear it has created has also made it difficult to find replacements, said Richardson, who added that she recognizes that employers are asking people to risk their own health to take care of themselves. others.

“These are some of the people we rely on to do really hard work and work with people who need support … and they are not paid well.”

Job postings on Cardinal’s website reveal that the house is trying to hire personal support workers and cooks, as well as attract volunteers.

“Continuing to have staff there has been a challenge due to all of these issues,” said Richardson. “They’re trying to get there and support people, but it’s an ongoing problem.”

“Intense fear, anger, guilt”

Ferrier said his organization had sent Cardinal a list of personal support workers (PSWs) who were ready to continue reporting for work during the pandemic.

While the president of OPSWA asks PSW to stay at work, she does not personally blame those who go out.

In the past, they were not considered essential workers, and there was a severe shortage of staff in many homes even before COVID-19.

“Now what we see is what happens when you don’t pay attention to the very first line of health care in Ontario,” she said.

“Nurses are very important, doctors are very important … but the personal support worker is the one who provides the most intimate care for the most vulnerable in society.”

Problems faced by PSWs include lack of financial support and professional recognition limited access to PPE. The role is also not regulated, which Ferrier has been pushing the government to change for more than a decade.

“When you have no regulations or even the promise of self-regulation at the end of this tunnel and you are supposed to be this hero on the front line and go head first, it can be intimidating.”

PSWs are usually people who want to make a difference and take care of others, she added. But at the moment, COVID-19 scares them.

“They go through varying degrees of emotion, intense fear, anger, guilt, these poor people … especially those who leave work.”