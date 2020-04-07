Cam Newton recognizes the uncertainty of free agency: “I am a fish out of the water”

NFL strategist Cam Newton admitted on Monday that he is in unknown territory after his race with the Carolina Panthers finished last month.

Newton hit the free agency after nine seasons, a Super Bowl appearance and an NFL player with the Panthers. The former No. 1 pick opened up to NBA star Chris Paul on Instagram Live about the situation.

“It’s so many possibilities for me right now, but the fact that this corona situation hit, I’m not a person to blame or do anything, man, it’s a deal,” said Newton. “But at the same time, I think I have been touched in many ways, and it’s just [unfortunate], but yes, at the end of the day, man, I’m going to let the ball play like that, man, and go from there. “

The former Auburn star said he was in “unexplored waters for the first time” in his career. Since being cut, Newton said he had taken the time to get stronger physically and mentally.

“I am a fish out of the water,” he said. “I’ve never known anything other than the Carolina Panthers, and now it’s like I want God to lead my way and put me in a position where I can flourish and be myself.” But in addition, it is always [about] become better. “

Meanwhile, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney explained why Newton was released during a conference call with reporters on Monday, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“It was obviously difficult, you know. You have to make very difficult decisions every year and it was probably one of the most difficult, “said Hurney. “I mean, I drafted Cam, and we all know what he has brought to the organization on and off the field. So it was extremely difficult. “

Hurney added that he and its owner, David Tepper, had spoken to Newton about the decision, but had not given details.

We don’t know which team is really interested in signing Newton, who comes from a foot injury that cost him most of the 2019 season. He would be willing to wait until the draft to sign with a team.