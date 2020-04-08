Can BiPAP machines help patients with coronavirus?

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads to the United States, governors have called for more personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, front-line workers and ventilators to help treat those who fall seriously sick.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has more COVID-19 cases than the entire Italian country, said other states, including California, have sent fans to the area, and a company in Florida has sent 2,400 machines. BiPAP to help reduce demand.

But what is a BiPAP machine and can it really replace a fan?

“Respirators are used when patients cannot breathe on their own or when a patient suffers from respiratory disease,” Dr. Michael McLaughlin, deputy director of the Rutgers Nurse Anesthesia program, told Fox News. “They can be used as a life support in case of complete respiratory failure.”

A BiPAP machine, as well as CPAP machines, is generally used by patients with sleep apnea, said McLaughlin. And while a CPAP device is used for obstructive sleep apnea, forcing air into the airways during inhalation to keep it open while patients are sleeping, a BiPAP device is “a bit more complex” .

Patients who use a BiPAP device may also suffer from obstructive sleep apnea but have failed to use a CPAP device, said McLaughlin. In addition to forcing air into the airways, it works to add pressure to the airways during inhalation and exhalation.

Both a BiPAP and a CPAP require a patient to put a mask on their airway, which is not ideal for a coronavirus positive patient, said McLaughlin.

“This is not recommended for patients with coronavirus because the mask can leak and send aerosolized viruses into the air, possibly infecting healthcare workers and others nearby,” said McLaughlin.

With ventilators, patients are intubated, which provides a secure airway with a seal rather than a mask.

“Respirators are used to treat coronavirus when patients need more [an] O2 mask or nasal oxygen to maintain oxygen saturation, “said McLaughlin. “It applies pressure to help open the infected lungs and better oxygenate patients.”

But in the midst of the current medical crisis, BiPAP devices have been successfully converted to respirator-type devices to help treat sick patients, but probably not those who are seriously ill.

“BiPAP machines have been converted to” fan “type machines, but cannot offer the full support that a real fan can offer,” said McLaughlin. “It only offers partial support because the patient still has to breathe on his own. This could still be beneficial for a certain population of patients suffering from coronavirus when a ventilator is not available. “

The conversion requires a specific modification of the part and special filters, he said, adding that to his knowledge, CPAP machines are currently not used to treat coronaviruses. However, those who use a CPAP machine and who have been diagnosed with a coronavirus but who can recover at home should take extra care to prevent aerosolized viruses from entering the air and infecting others with the virus. house when using the equipment, said McLaughlin.

And with regard to those qualified in the hospital to operate ventilators and machines converted to BiPAP, McLaughlin said that regular personnel, such as respiratory therapists, nurses and doctors who handle these devices, can keep doing it.

However, he noted, ventilators are still the preferred method of treatment for coronavirus because they “provide more ventilation options and are able to generate higher pressures.”

“The installation of a ventilator can be adapted to meet the needs of each patient and have special modes for weaning patients in order to remove the respiratory tube as they recover”, he said. declared.