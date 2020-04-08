Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? Answers to your questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the pandemic by answering your questions. Send your questions to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post a selection of responses every day of the week online and ask the experts questions about The National and CBC News Network .

We have received thousands of emails from all over the country. Your questions surprised and puzzled us and made us think, including a number of questions about mosquitoes and the physical distance measures taken at the CBC.

Can mosquitoes spread the coronavirus? Has that been factored into the estimates?

Although there are certain viruses that mosquitoes and other insects carry, the coronavirus does not appear to be one of them and therefore cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites, says the World Health Organization .

Jason Kindrachuk, University of Manitoba Research Chair in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, says mosquitoes shouldn’t be a concern.

“We have not seen this with other coronaviruses, so it would be very decisive for something like this to happen,” he said.

I had a coronavirus test in the hospital and was told that I would receive a call in four or five days. It’s been 10 days and I haven’t heard anything. Am I supposed to assume that I am negative?

We receive a lot of questions about the tests, especially from Jim Y. who is awaiting his results. Ontario was facing a backlog of tests at the end of March, which means that about 11,000 people were awaiting their results. The backlog has since been reduced to 329. Ontario has also launched a an online service where the public can get their test results.

Other provinces, including Alberta, also reported arrears.

If you are waiting for a test result, Dr. Alon Vaisman, an infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, says, “You shouldn’t assume you are negative.”

You can find more information here on testing in each province.

How does the CBC protect itself?

We have received a number of questions about how CBC News is practicing physical distance during this pandemic, including this email from Nathan H.

CBC newsrooms across the country are largely empty and journalists work from home. This also includes the majority of other staff.

Much of our radio and television broadcasts, including The National and CBC News Network, is created mainly at home, with only a core of on-air and technical staff still in our buildings. Almost all guest appearances, panelists and interviewees are made by videoconference or telephone.

For articles that require news gathering in the field, journalists and camera teams follow a rigorous process built around the remoteness of our microphones and disinfection equipment.

Brett Ruskin of CBC gives us an overview of how he collects news in the field, while following the guidelines on social distancing. 2:16

“We would never compare what we do at CBC to primary healthcare,” said Brodie Fenlon, CBC News editor in a recent blog post. “But we firmly believe that we … play a vital role in providing reliable and credible information during this time of crisis, while holding the authorities accountable for the decisions they change.”

Learn more about how CBC journalists and technicians cover the news during COVID-19 in Fenlon’s Publisher Blog .

I walk my dog ​​where there are a ton of joggers running in front of me at a dangerous distance, blowing and swelling. I’m wearing a mask. Should I worry about the danger of their breath?

We continue to receive many questions about masks and exercise, including this email from Judy L.

First of all, Judy’s decision to wear a mask outside is a good idea. Canada’s best doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says now non-medical masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19.

But should she be worried? Probably not, according to Dr. Matthew Oughton, director of the Royal College’s infectious disease training program. He says the risk of being exposed to the virus by a running jogger is “very low”.

“In general, this virus, as with many respiratory infections, is much more difficult to transmit outside than inside,” he says. Oughton explains that the constant movement of air outside contributes to a faster dispersion of respiratory droplets and particles exerted by a passing jogger or someone else.

“Significant exposure is generally considered to be within six feet [or two metres] for several minutes, “he says. Assuming the jogger respects the physical distance, he says” I would not fear it poses a high risk of transmitting COVID-19 or other respiratory infections.

The important thing is to practice physical distance, keeping two meters from each other, as recommended by Health Canada .

Are there other preventive measures, such as contact tracing, that the government is taking?

A person with COVID-19 can spread the virus to other people, which is why it is important for public health officials to identify and locate those who may have come into contact with those who tested positive. . This is called contact tracking.

Alberta Health Services Dr. Richelle Schindler is working on the province’s COVID-19 response and says contact tracing is “one of the best ways to contain this virus”. Countries like South Korea, Japan and Singapore have been able to contain the coronavirus through the search for aggressive contacts, she said.

China uses phone app to track citizens at risk for COVID-19, but New York Times says app could also be sending personal information to the police.

Canadian authorities study How? ‘Or’ What Technology could help control the epidemic while protecting patient privacy.

Physical distancing alone will not be enough to stop the spread of the virus, says Jennifer Nuzzo, epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. The need for contact tracing is expected to continue to increase, even if the overall COVID-19 cases eventually stabilize, she said.

The federal government is asking for volunteers to help with case tracking and contact tracing. Here is where you can get more information, if you’re interested in signing up.

You can also read about provincial measures like Saskat chewan , Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta is working to employ and train more people to help track cases of coronavirus.

We also answer your questions every evening on The National. Look below:

Doctors will answer your questions about the coronavirus, including whether people should wear homemade or cloth masks when they are outside. 3.30 p.m.