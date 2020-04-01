Can my landlord charge interest on late rent? Answers to your questions about COVID-19

We break down what you need to know about the pandemic. Send your questions to [email protected] and we will reply to you as much as possible. We will post answers every day of the week online and we will also ask questions of experts during The National and on CBC News Network.

Today, we are tackling issues ranging from overdue rent penalties to meetings during the pandemic.

I’m dating someone. Are we really supposed to act like we’re in a long distance relationship until it explodes?

There are new rules regarding attendance during a pandemic. Couples who do not live under the same roof should practice physical distance. It means no romance face to face.

“It actually forces a little bit of relationship dynamics,” says Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist. She says couples who live apart are not considered a household unit and should continue to distance themselves physically. You can hear more of his response in The National segment at the bottom of this article.

But there is a good side for some couples. Carolyn Alexander, Founder of Winnipeg Singles in the Peg, a Singles Platform, says she and her boyfriend spent a lot of time playing board games and “enjoying the simplest things in life “, while isolating themselves.

She says that self-isolation also helps her relationship move to the next level – they also talk about getting married. Learn more about its history here .

Should I wear a face mask if I have no COVID-19 symptoms?

We have received a lot of questions about masks, including one from Robin S. who wants to know whether to wear one, if it is asymptomatic. Here’s what we know:

Advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and public health officials in Canada suggests that masks are not necessary for healthy people, claiming that there is no evidence that they provide effective protection against the spread of coronavirus.

But other health officials have contradicted the advice, including the head of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which called the North American and European approach “a big mistake”.

“You should wear a mask because when you speak there are always droplets coming out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections, and if they are wearing face masks it can prevent the droplets who carry the virus to escape and infect other people, “said George Gao, director of the center, Science article .

Canadian officials have expressed concern about the risk of using masks incorrectly, as people who touch each other a lot can increase the spread of the coronavirus. This is one of the reasons why masks are not recommended for the general public.

However, Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, said Monday that Ottawa is ready to reconsider its advice. Learn more about the mask debate .

My owners have offered to defer my rent, to be reimbursed with interest. Is it legal?

It’s April 1, and the way to pay the rent is on the minds of many, including Crystal C. of Vancouver, who is wondering if its owners can charge interest on deferred rent.

In British Columbia, owners are allowed to charge late fees when the rent is not paid on time. But it also depends on the agreement that the tenants have with their owners.

Will Gladman, legal counsel for the Vancouver Tenants Union, says he sees no reason why charging interest would be illegal because the parties set conditions when entering into a rental agreement.

“Nothing prohibits this kind of arrangement,” he says. But he recommends that tenants do not enter into this type of arrangement in the first place.

But evictions in most of Canada, including British Columbia, are on hold due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Rental laws are specific to each province. For example, homeowners in Ontario are not able to charge late fees and instead must issue eviction notices if payments are not made on time, says Caryma Sa’d, a lawyer owner and tenant in Toronto. .

“So this offer in British Columbia is an attractive proposition because the owner can’t actually do anything about it at the moment,” said Sa’d.

The rental payment situation is changing quickly, but here are some province-specific resources below. CBC News will also be posting more information on this in the coming days, so come back here and we will post a link.

Can I cook and cook safely for friends?

Many have much more free time, which means more time in the kitchen. Perhaps that is why we received an e-mail stating that it was safe to cook and cook for friends during the COVID-19 crisis.

While a recent study suggests virus persists on many surfaces , the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says “there is currently no evidence that food is a likely source or route of transmission of the virus.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger in Edmonton says the biggest concern is how the food is delivered.

“For me, it all depends on the plating and handling of the packaging, not the food itself,” she said, as the virus is more likely to live on these surfaces, if at all. You can hear more on The National video below.

Do we really know how many Canadians have COVID-19?

Gary W. wonders if COVID-19 statistics can be reliable, if mild cases are not tested?

Every day, Canadians are bombarded with new pandemic figures around the world. However, like most statistics, the numbers can only tell part of the story.

As Gary suggests, not everyone is tested. There are not enough tests for everyone who feels sick, and the coronavirus can be spread by people who are not sick enough to see a doctor. Even then, in many cases, not all patients are tested.

Some provinces have tested more than others and their numbers may seem higher, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they have more cases. It could just mean that they are testing more and identifying more cases.

Provinces count cases in different ways. There is also no common definition of what is identified as a case.

If you extend this to a global scale, you can see how different medical and tactical data collection strategies make international comparisons particularly difficult.

“It’s extremely difficult to make these comparisons,” said Saverio Stranges, president of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Schulich School at Western University.

That said, numbers can give us part of the story and give us trends to think about. Read this introduction to the meaning of numbers and listen to a breakdown of Canada’s COVID-19 numbers on Front burner .

We also answer your questions every night about The National. Last night your questions included if doctors will have to make tough decisions about patients who will get a ventilator:

