Can you catch a coronavirus while breathing near an infected person?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In a letter sent Wednesday at the White House, a group of experts said that, although available research indicates that the new coronavirus can enter the air via bioaerosols generated when an infected person breathes, it is too early to say whether the disease can be transmitted in this way.

“While specific research on COVID-19 is limited, the results of available studies support the possibility that viral particles can spread via bioaerosols generated directly by the exhalation of patients with COVID-19”, the Standing Committee on national academies on emerging infectious diseases and the 21st century Health threats, said. “However, there is currently not enough evidence to confirm that these particles are viable and in sufficient quantity to cause infection.”

CORONAVIRUS COULD BE AIR, STUDY SUGGESTIONS

The panel cited several studies on Hong Kong, University of Nebraska, The New England Journal of Medicine and others who have found evidence of viral RNA in the air where infected patients were present. However, experts said more research on the number of infections produced by air droplets is needed to better understand the implications.

“Individuals vary in the extent that they produce bioaerosols through normal respiration,” the letter says. “This can affect [the] efficiency of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by different infected but asymptomatic individuals. “

Another expert, who is not affiliated with the panel, previously told Fox News that the current understanding of coronavirus transmission “is incomplete and is evolving rapidly”.

RUNNING DURING PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS: IS IT OK?

Dr. Linda Anegawa, internist at PlushCare virtual health platform, said research from China, Italy and Iran, as well as the New England Journal of Medicine article, suggests there is “Reason to believe that the virus causing COVID-19 may persist in microdroplets in the air. “

However, Anegawa also quickly noticed that contracting the virus in this way, instead of having direct contact with an infected person, would greatly depend on the duration of exposure and the viral load.

The question of whether the virus can be transmitted by air is likely to find its way into the debate over whether the general public should wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as the World Health Organization (WHO), argue that for the time being, N95 face masks and respirators should be used only by healthcare professionals and first responders.

DEBATE ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK FACE MASK: SHOULD YOU WEAR IT?

But earlier this week it emerged that CDC officials may be considering a change that would recommend that Americans make a non-medical homemade mask to wear when leaving the house.

“If the CDC publishes such guidelines, I would follow them. I can tell you, after writing many CDC guidelines over the years, that these are done very carefully and based on the best evidence available, “the former CDC medical director told Fox News on Tuesday. , Dr. Robert Amler. “These guidelines, when published, are neither casual nor frivolous.”

“It is protective for the people around you – it will be, whether or not there is a shortage,” he added of the masks.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Some people argue that masks could be useful in stopping the spread among asymptomatic carriers, as the virus can be transmitted by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. But others say it can give a false sense of security to people who then give up regular hand washing and social estrangement.

Madeline Farber of Fox News contributed to this report.