an important factor is to understand how exactly COVID-19 could spread inside a house.

Much of COVID-19 remains a mystery. Like other coronaviruses, they are capable of spreading from person to person through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

But can you catch coronavirus from surfaces?

The CDC website indicates that surfaces may be contaminated with COVID-19. The website added, however, that no known cases started this way.

Despite this, a new study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CDC, UCLA and Princeton University suggests that the virus that causes the new coronavirus can be transmitted from an infected person over the surfaces of every day by “coughing on objects in contact”.

The New England Journal of Medicine study also found that the virus is stable for several hours to several days in aerosols and on surfaces.

“Scientists have found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel, “according to NIH.

The study mimicked the virus transmitted by an infected person on daily surfaces in a home or hospital by coughing or touching objects, the agency said. Scientists then studied the length of time the virus remained infectious on these surfaces.

“The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggest that people can contract the virus by air and after touching contaminated objects, according to the NIH.

Even though the CDC said on its website that the contraction of the new coronavirus from surfaces had not yet been observed, the agency and the World Health Organization (WHO) strongly suggested to clean and disinfect daily frequently touched surfaces to limit the spread of the virus.

The agency says the best way to prevent COVID-19 in your home or community is to clean dirty surfaces, then disinfect them. Recommended frequently touched areas include “tables, door handles, light switches, counters, handles, desks, telephones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks”.

Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt and impurities from surfaces while disinfection involves the use of chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. Both methods can reduce the risk of spreading the infection, CDC said.

People in a home suspected of having COVID-19 should wear disposable gloves when cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. They must be discarded after each cleaning

“If the surfaces are dirty, they should be cleaned with detergent or soap and water before disinfection,” said the CDC. “For disinfection, diluted household bleaching solutions, alcoholic solutions containing at least 70% alcohol, and the most common household disinfectants registered with the EPA must be effective.”