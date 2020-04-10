Can you get coronavirus twice?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

As health officials around the world are scrambling to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, many questions regarding its effect on the immune system remain unanswered.

Vaccines for treatment are still in the preliminary testing phase. But even if the research goes well, a vaccine available to the general public is still more than a year away.

What we definitely know is that the virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within a few weeks. Seniors and people with other illnesses, however, are more vulnerable to the virus and more severe symptoms and have a higher risk of death.

Studies suggest that otherwise healthy patients recovering from COVID-19 are probably safe from catching the virus again.

Through an “immune memory” process, the immune system of recovered patients will cause antibodies to neutralize a pathogen that re-infects the body if it is detected.

However, some microbes are not as easily detected, and immunity to these viruses can decline within months. Which begs the question: can people be infected twice with coronavirus? At this early stage of the research, no consensus was reached.

A SERIOUS METEOROLOGICAL THREAT FOR 70 MILLION “VERY STRONG” WINDS MAY AFFECT CITIES WHERE TENTS ARE SET UP FOR CORONAVIRUS

In South Korea earlier this week, 51 people who recovered from the coronavirus were reportedly tested positive again.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director general of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), said the virus was probably reactivated instead of re-infecting people after they left, the South Korean news agency reported. Korean Yonhap News.

The group of people came from the epicenter of the South Korean coronavirus epidemic in Daegu.

However, it remained to be seen whether these people had recovered and had been re-infected upon arrival or, in fact, had not fully recovered when released from quarantine.

A preliminary study of China, published in MedRxiv, proposed that survivors of COVID-19 may, in some cases, have undetectable levels of protective antibodies against other strains of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In any event, blood transfusions from COVID-19 patients recovered to newly infected patients have been shown to be effective in helping the latter to produce more antibodies necessary for purging the virus.

Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.