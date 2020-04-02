Canada and the United States are implementing non-essential travel bans in very different ways

CBC News has interpreted and applied an agreement to limit non-essential travel between Canada and the United States very differently, despite assurances from the Canadian government that the restrictions would be applied “consistently” on both sides of the border, according to CBC News. learned.

Although Canada has banned all non-essential travel, regardless of the mode of transportation, the United States only prohibits non-essential border crossings at land and ferry crossings.

“At this time, this notification does not apply to air, train or sea travel between the United States and Canada, but applies to train and ferry travel between the United States and Canada Canada,” reads order issued March 24 in the United States Federal Register, the US government equivalent of the Canada Gazette.

The U.S. Embassy in Canada has echoed this message in its social media posts and in a fact sheet posted on its website.

“The United States has reached a mutual agreement with Canada to restrict non-essential travel across our common land border,” the embassy said on Facebook this weekend. “This action does not apply to air, rail or sea travel at this time.”

US Customs and Border Protection officials provided a similar response – that its land ports of entry would only admit those providing documents attesting that they are making essential travel, but the directive does not apply to things like air or sea travel.

This notice from the U.S. Embassy in Canada was posted on Facebook over the weekend. (Facebook)

This means, for example, that a Canadian who has no symptoms of COVID-19 could be allowed to fly or sail to the United States.

However, an American who attempts to enter Canada for non-essential travel would be refused, according to officials from the Canada Border Services Agency.

“Unfortunately, we cannot speak for the United States,” wrote CBSA spokesperson Ashley Lemire. “For those trying to enter Canada, restrictions on non-essential travel apply to ALL modes of travel.”

It’s unclear why the two governments have such different interpretations of the month-long agreement – especially since Public Safety Minister Bill Blair reassured Canadians when it was announced that Canada and the United States would coordinate their implementation.

“Our officials on both sides of the border are working closely to ensure consistency in the implementation of these measures,” Blair told reporters on March 20. “At the same time, we recognize that there are exceptional circumstances. And border officials are expected to exercise the appropriate discretion to determine in these exceptional circumstances whether the trip is indeed essential.

“What we are all united to try to do is to discourage this trip which is clearly not essential, people who are engaged in tourist or recreational activities.”

Blair’s office and that of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland have yet to provide CBC News with a written version of the agreement.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair assured reporters on March 20 that the two countries are working together to ensure that the agreement to restrict non-essential travel is applied consistently on both sides of the border. the border. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)

President Donald Trump has been thinking in recent days of extending the deal beyond its April 21 expiration date.

The news that the two countries are implementing the same agreement in very different ways comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the two countries continues to increase – much faster in the United States than in Canada.

Although Canada has taken decisive action to fight the pandemic, at the expense of the economy, the United States has been slower to act. As of Wednesday, more than 206,000 Americans were diagnosed with COVID-19, compared to fewer than 10,000 in Canada.

Canadian government officials have sought to reassure Canadians that the virus will come to Canada from the United States, highlighting the agreement that restricts non-essential travel.

“Canada and the United States have agreed to stop non-essential travel specifically for tourism and recreation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on March 20. “Trade and commerce will continue.”

Unlike the American decree, the decree adopted by Trudeau’s cabinet does not specify the modes of transport it covers.

The original order, dated March 20, contained a reference to air travel that was scheduled to arrive before midnight March 21. However, this decree was repealed and replaced by a second one on March 26 – two days after the American ordinance – which makes no reference to air travel.

Transport Canada directives to air carriers, citing this Order, direct them to deny boarding to foreign nationals traveling to Canada for “optional or discretionary purposes, including tourism, recreation or entertainment”.

Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at [email protected]