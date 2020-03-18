Canada and the United States are working on a mutual agreement to restrict non-essential travel

Canada and the United States are finalizing an agreement to close their shared border on non-essential travel – an extraordinary measure designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the talks say the details are still being worked out and could be announced as early as Wednesday.

Once finalized, the mutual agreement would close the border for tourists and buyers while allowing Canadians to return home. The final agreement is expected to allow commercial traffic to continue to maintain critical supply chains intact.

CNN first reported the development on Tuesday evening. Sources confirmed the accuracy of the report. A source says that Ottawa and Washington are working together on the plan and that it will be reciprocal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously resisted closing the border with Canada’s closest ally and its most important trading partner – but he did not rule it out.

“Sign of friendship”

The planned restrictions highlight the sudden severity of the COVID-19 crisis. Canadian officials are generally reluctant to impose restrictions on the movement of people across the border.

But the intention is to find an agreement that will restrict the free flow of people across the border, but still allow the flow of critical goods across the border.

When Trudeau announced on Monday that his government would deny entry to almost all foreigners, he made an exception for the Americans, but said that exception would be reviewed.

A source told Radio-Canada that this special treatment would have been perceived by the White House “as a sign of friendship” for Canada which would allow good will in the border negotiations.

“It’s a matter of time,” the source told Radio-Canada, adding that there was a strong desire in Ottawa and Washington to act quickly as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

The agreement would limit cross-border travel to essential activities, such as the critical delivery of goods by truck drivers.

A senior Canadian official told CBC News that one of the challenges of the discussions was to agree on what constitutes essential travel. For example, it is unclear to what extent the rules would apply to people – on either side of the border – who wish to visit their families on the other side of the border.

At a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made it clear that the government was concerned about finding a mutually acceptable solution to the border conundrum.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government is concerned with finding a mutually acceptable solution to the border conundrum. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

“Close to 200,000 people cross this border every day and this border and the traffic that crosses this border is literally a lifeline for Canadians and Americans on both sides of this border,” said Freeland.

“We get our groceries thanks to the truckers who cross this border back and forth. The medical supplies and drugs that we urgently need come and go across the border. And essential workers cross that border everyday.

“So this is a unique relationship for Canada and it is important for us to manage our situation at the border to make sure that we act to get things done.”

Health Minister Patty Hajdu, whose riding of Thunder Bay-Superior North in Ontario is near the Minnesota border, cited a number of examples of what the government would consider non-essential travel, such as travel. shopping trips by residents of border communities – “things that people have taken for granted in a border town for a very long time.” “

President Donald Trump, when asked about the possibility of closing the northern border at his own White House press conference earlier today, said talks were underway.

“Trusted trader”

“I don’t mean that, but we are discussing things with Canada, and we are discussing things with Mexico, very honestly. The relationship is exceptional with both – exceptional,” said Trump, citing in particular Canadian relations -American. Agreement with Mexico, which Canada finally approved late last week before temporarily shutting down Parliament.

“We are working closely with Canada. Canada has closed (its border) to the world, but they have not closed it to the United States.”

Dan Ujczo, a lawyer specializing in commerce in Columbus, Ohio, specializing in Canada-US issues, said that the commercial and commercial interests of the two countries, as well as governments at all levels, have been working on solutions since the terrorist attacks in the September 11th. , 2001 highlighted the lack of appropriate emergency plans.

Since then, so-called “trusted trader” programs such as free and secure trade and Partners in Protection have advanced the idea that, whatever the circumstances, cross-border trade must be allowed to continue, he said. .

“Companies enrolled in these programs will likely have continuous access to ensure cross-border trade.”