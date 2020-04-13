Canada Builds Its Own PPE Network In China

When Cargojet Flight 1392 landed in Hamilton on Saturday, he took with him millions of N95 respirators that he badly needed to fight COVID-19.

The Boeing 767 was the third delivery of essential supplies arriving as part of a plan designed for Canada implemented with the help of diplomats and consultants in China, a warehouse in Shanghai and two Canadian airlines.

The plan was born out of urgency. With the global market for medical supplies overwhelmed by chaos and piracy, Canada had to take some of the risk of securing everything from essential medical masks to gowns and gloves.

Federal bureaucrats and political staff responsible for procuring medical supplies were frustrated with the delays in delivery. Unreliable and profitable brokers were driving up prices. The rival countries bought the consignments one under the other.

Yesterday we received our third shipment of supplies to help our frontline health care workers protect themselves and continue to care for Canadians. The shipment contained millions of N95 respirators. & mdash;@PSPC_SPAC

There are even stories circulating from unnamed countries sending government planes to China – carrying suitcases filled with money – to buy supplies directly on the tarmac or at the factory door.

“It’s really a Wild West when it comes to buying medical supplies right now,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on April 6.

This intense global competition comes as health care professionals in Canada warn of the extreme shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) that they believe endanger the lives of front-line workers.

Some employees have even left work due to a lack of protective equipment.

Ambassador for Chinese know-how

What Canada hopes to be a partial solution was born at the Beijing Embassy.

The Canadian Ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, may be new to the world of diplomacy, but the former managing director of management consulting firm McKinsey brings a deep understanding of the Chinese economy to his role.

Before his ambassadorial post, Barton also served on the advisory board of China State Bank. His experience is put to good use in the world wars of auction for medical supplies.

“We are lucky to have Barton,” said a federal official working directly on the supply efforts. “He is first of all a businessman. He has good ties with China, obtains China, obtains Chinese business.”

Barton has redeployed much of the staff from Canadian embassies, consulates and trade offices throughout China. Diplomatic personnel have gone from selling Canada to the Chinese to buying Chinese medical supplies for Canada.

Canada’s Ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, uses his knowledge of the Chinese economy by helping Canada get medical supplies from China. (Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press)

“We have engaged our embassy in the field to ensure that our orders are delivered on time and these parties also identify new opportunities for us,” said Minister of Public Services and Supply on April 7.

But Canadian diplomats lacked in-depth knowledge of the Chinese medical manufacturing and supply chain industries. So Canada hired a multinational management consulting firm to help public servants navigate what had suddenly become the most competitive industry in the world.

Federal officials will not confirm the name of the consulting firm due to the sensitive nature of these transactions. But a source with direct knowledge of the arrangement says it’s not Barton McKinsey’s old firm.

The consulting firm helps Canada identify the most reliable factories to deliver quality products that will meet Canadian standards. This is extremely important with stories surfacing around the world of substandard masks and other supplies arriving from China to be returned or discarded.

Members of the Chinese diaspora in Canada also use their business connections to help the federal and provincial governments obtain reliable supplies.

The next challenge is to make sure that orders arrive

Canada’s plan helps. But it is not foolproof. The Toronto Star reported that Canada recently received a shipment of much-needed test swabs to discover that they were contaminated with what is believed to be mold.

“Closing deals and quickly securing quality supplies is probably the biggest challenge of all of this,” said the purchasing manager.

There is also the challenge of ensuring that what Canada orders actually happens. Barton may know the business and the consultants know the supply chains, but none of this guarantees that the medical supplies will reach Canada.

“Of course, the order does not guarantee delivery,” said Anand recently. “In order to ensure that the goods return to Canada, we are taking very serious steps on the ground.”

Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, acknowledged that ordering more supplies does not necessarily mean that those orders will arrive. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

These steps include hiring French company Bolloré Logistics – a global transportation and logistics company that has been operating in Shanghai since 1994 – to help with support on the ground, including transporting and receiving goods, to ensure that Canadian orders are delivered as timely as possible and are not diverted to a higher bidder.

Bolloré Logistics helps move supplies from the factory to a secure warehouse in Shanghai near the airport where they can be stored while the company works on customs clearance.

This is where the virtual closure of international travel that paralyzes global airlines really helps Canada. There is a sudden glut of planes and pilots available to fly and maintain a critical airlift for medical supplies.

Ottawa organized future supply flights

The first two flights organized as part of this effort arrived in Toronto on April 1 and 6, delivering a replenishment of personal protective equipment. The April 6 flight arrived with approximately eight million surgical masks ordered by the federal government and other prescriptions made directly by the governments of Nova Scotia and Quebec.

The federal government has signed an agreement with Air Canada and Cargojet to conduct more supply flights from China once Bolloré Logistics has enough supplies in the warehouse ready to go.

The most recent delivery was the Cargojet flight that landed in Hamilton. Air Canada is scheduled to send planes to Shanghai this week to deliver additional shipments.

Touchdown in Hamilton from Shanghai today # CJT1392 75,000 pounds of personal protective equipment for front-line workers and Canadian employees; #GovtOfCanada Proud of all our #Cargojet team for all their hard work & sacrifice. 🇨🇦✈️ pic.twitter.com/nakmWoxJNk & mdash;@CargoJetAirways

The number of flights is expected to increase as the supply chain in China is able to deliver more supplies. Airlines strive to be ready to meet demand.

On April 7, Air Canada’s vice-president of flight operations, Murray Strom, launched an internal appeal for pilots to volunteer for special flight assignments to support this effort.

“The Government of Canada has asked Air Canada to provide emergency airlift to operate freight-only flights” from Shanghai to Canada, Strom wrote to pilots in a note obtained by CBC News.

Strom specifically asked pilots trained to fly Boeing 777s and 787s to step up – suggesting that there could be up to four daily flights traveling to Shanghai via Japan.

“This operation will require a lot of pilots over the next seven to 10 days to help Canada and our airline get there,” wrote Strom.

“These are truly unique moments we are going through, but we must all be ready to do our part to help our fellow citizens who are going through very difficult times.”

Air Canada increases cargo capacity

Air Canada publicly announced on Saturday that it was increasing its cargo capacity by removing the seats from three of its huge Boeing 777s to double their cargo capacity.

“It is imperative to quickly bring essential medical and other vital supplies to Canada and to help distribute them across the country,” said Tim Strauss, vice president of cargo, Air Canada. communicated.

We transform three of our # B777s to carry goods in the cabin, doubling their cargo capacity to help get essential medical and vital supplies to and across Canada. More: https://t.co/fnVfrcgzxz pic.twitter.com/p20M6nvwUI & mdash;@Air Canada

This is a significant increase in air cargo capacity. But it supports a supply chain that is still fragile in times of great tension. To further reduce risk, Canada purchases from as many Chinese factories as possible so that it does not depend on a single operator.

The idea is to reduce the risk of having a production line bought by a rival country or of being vulnerable due to a sudden drop in the quality of a specific supplier.

“These supply chains are complex,” said Anand on April 7. “But we are working hard to make sure these goods get back to Canada and into the hands of front-line health care workers.”

Global purchasing is part of what Public Services and Procurement Canada calls an “aggressive approach” to obtaining PPE for front-line workers, including wholesale purchasing for provinces and increased domestic manufacturing capacity . Provinces and territories are also taking steps to build their own inventory of supplies.

“We are exploring all options to secure the equipment and supplies needed to fight COVID-19, across national and international supply chains, to ensure that frontline health workers across the country are equipped and protected in the fight against COVID-19 “, said spokeswoman Michèle LaRose in an email.