Canada Continues To Press For Seat Of The United Nations Security Council During COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has ended handshakes and cartels in the world’s electrical corridors, but Canada’s campaign for a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council is still underway.

Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of International Development Karina Gould confirmed the continuation of the campaign in separate interviews with The Canadian Press last week.

They say that Canada’s voice in the most powerful decision-making body in the world is needed more than ever because of the great decisions that await us in managing the pandemic and its consequences.

Canada faces stiff competition from Norway and Ireland for the two seats available for a temporary two-year term starting next year.

Both countries are widely viewed as having an advantage as they spend much more than Canada on international development in poor countries and have significantly more military personnel deployed to United Nations peacekeeping missions – two key questions for member countries of the United Nations.

Champagne and Gould say Canada’s international stature has increased due to its response to the COVID-19 epidemic, which so far includes a $ 50 million foreign aid program, but some ex-diplomats say that Canada needs to spend more in this area to win votes.

“The United Nations Security Council is the body that determines how the world responds to global security and instability,” said Gould, adding that it has never been more important to have a “rational voice” among the 10 non-permanent rotating members. advice.

“It just shows why it is important for Canada to sit on the United Nations Security Council. This campaign continues, but in a different way.”

Champagne: We need countries like Canada after COVID-19

After participating in a teleconference with colleagues from G7 foreign ministers last week, Champagne said that Canada’s membership in this exclusive club of leading nations would help him in the ongoing United Nations campaign.

“Canada is chairing or organizing a number of calls with the G7 countries,” he said. He said that Canada has “a voice we badly need in the world, where we have to cooperate, coordinate and work together.” I think Canada brings something unique to the table.

“I think more and more countries want to see their voices grow across Canada.”

This includes consultations during the pandemic itself, he said, “but also once we are in the post-COVID world [we] will need countries like Canada. “

Canada’s international credibility has also increased in recent months due to its role in seeking answers from Iran regarding the destruction in January of a Ukrainian transport aircraft, as well as the recent conclusion of a new North American trade agreement, said Colin. Robertson, a veteran former diplomat.

“The new responsibilities of middle power status, especially the members of the G7 and the G20, set us apart from Norway and Ireland,” said Robertson, vice-president of the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs.

Canada still faces gaps

Canada’s peacekeeping and foreign aid gaps continue to weigh on the United Nations’ supply, but the COVID-19 crisis provides an opportunity to make up for it, said Stephen Lewis, Ambassador to the Canada to the United Nations in the 1980s.

Canada has received negative reviews for its “brief peacekeeping mission in Mali” and for its withdrawal earlier than the UN wanted, “said Lewis, who remains active in UN circles as one of the leaders of an international organization trying to end the abuse of peacekeepers.

“While Canada may view this as insignificant, it is deeply rooted in the international peacekeeping community around the world, a country which Canada would like to vote on,” said Lewis.

Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations in the 1980s, Stephen Lewis, said that Canada’s response to COVID-19 could alleviate Canada’s shortcomings in peacekeeping and foreign aid. (Codie McLachlan / The Canadian Press)

This can be corrected by giving money – “several hundred million” – to the African Union for its peacekeeping operations and by increasing its contribution of foreign aid to COVID-19 well beyond the 50 millions of current dollars, which Lewis calls “woefully inadequate.” He said that Canada’s fair share would be at least $ 140 million.

“The government embraces generosity: in fact, they are reluctant contenders,” said Lewis.

Spending is more important than ever, especially during the pandemic, and especially in Africa where 54 of the 190 countries of the United Nations General Assembly hold a crucial block of votes in the Security Council elections, said Bessma Momani , specialist in international affairs at the University of Waterloo.

So far, Canada’s $ 50 million commitment seems modest, and African countries will want more, she said.

“If I were an African government who expected COVID-19 to knock on my door now, maybe if you choose between Norway and Ireland, I would use it as leverage … If you want me to vote, where’s my help? “said Momani.

According to Bessma Momani, an expert in international affairs, the contribution of $ 50 million in Canadian foreign aid may not be sufficient compared to competing Norway and Ireland. (The Canadian press)

Council says nothing about fighting pandemic

According to the World Council for Refugees led by Canada, Canada should campaign to respond to a more pressing need at the Security Council – the fact that it is absent in the fight against the pandemic. Its main members are the former United Nations ambassadors, Allan Rock and Paul Heinbecker, and Lloyd Axworthy, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs when the country last sat on the Council two decades ago.

“The silence of the Security Council is a troubling symptom of the deep dysfunction that has besieged its 15 members in recent years,” the group said in a statement.

“As Canada campaigns for one of these seats in this year’s elections, it should commit to its platform to bring the Security Council back to life and assume its responsibilities.”

The pandemic raises questions about whether the United Nations General Assembly, whose members are due to vote in June, will be able to meet to hold elections.

The Security Council met recently by videoconference, so it is conceivable that the General Assembly could meet this way in June, said Adam Chapnick, professor at the Royal Military College and author of a new book on the Council. of security.

“That said, there is a good chance that this pandemic will be much worse (at least in the south of the world, where it is only beginning) in a few months, so I suspect that we will be in unprecedented territory by the time meetings are supposed to be held, “said Chapnick.

“However, I cannot imagine that there will be no elections because the seats must be filled.”