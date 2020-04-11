Canada did not agree to specific oil cuts at G20 meeting: Minister

Canada and G20 countries agree on the need for oil price stability, but at a meeting on Friday, Canada did not promise any specific production cuts, said Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O ‘Regan.

The minister also said that the federal government would provide a package of aid to provide liquidity to the country’s struggling oil and gas sector “soon”.

Leading oil nations pushed to finalize deal on radical oil cuts during G20 talks Friday, in which O’Regan participated, to drive up prices due to coronavirus crisis, Russia and Saudi Arabia taking the lion’s share and the United States showing an unusual willingness to help.

Riyadh, Moscow and its allies, which make up the informal OPEC + group, had signed a pact to limit crude oil production to the equivalent of 10% of world supplies during the marathon talks on Thursday, and said they wanted the others cut another 5%.

In an interview with the Russian public television channel Rossiya-24, the Russian Minister of Energy, Alexander Novak, said that Canada was ready to reduce oil production by about 1 million bpd.

“This is news for me. I have never heard that number before,” O’Regan told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Referring to the compression figures, he said: “The exchange of figures will come at some point, but this is not the case in this G20”.

The G20 call “was aimed at finding mechanisms to achieve price stability,” O’Regan told reporters during a previous teleconference. “We are not yet where we need to be.”

The western province of Alberta, Canada’s largest oil producing region, “has already reduced 80,000 barrels a day,” said O’Regan.

He indicated that he did not have the power to promise a reduction because it is the mandate of the provincial governments.

In an email, Artem Abramov, director of shale research for Rystad Energy, said: “Canada’s oil production will decrease by more than a million barrels a day in April for economic reasons anyway.”

Canada is the world’s fourth largest producer of oil, extracting some 4.9 million barrels in February.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said efforts to alleviate the global oil glut should be “concerted”, without saying whether the country would limit its own production.

In the interview, O’Regan also said that the aid promised to struggling energy companies would arrive “soon”.

“We will focus on liquidity,” said O’Regan, without providing details.

OPEC + response

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement that the province was “cautiously pleased” that OPEC + had agreed to cut production by 10 million barrels a day.

“The OPEC + production limits implementation agreement brings global energy producers into line with measures Alberta has reluctantly taken since January 2019,” said Savage.

“For our part, we have already seen Alberta producers voluntarily reduce their production and reduce their capital expenditures due to the drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tim McMillan, President of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), said it will take months for the impact of the COVID-19 crisis to be fully understood.

“While it is encouraging to see that there is an initial agreement to end the irresponsible global oil price war, much damage has been done,” McMillan said in a statement to CBC News.

“The damage to the Canadian energy sector will last longer due to the liquidity crisis triggered by these market manipulations.

“Canada’s petroleum and natural gas industry continues to focus on resisting this crisis and working with governments to put in place support that will save jobs in the short term and lay the foundation for recovery economic.”