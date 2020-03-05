Canada faces a crisis of domestic violence. CBC investigates the problem

This week we will launch a detailed series on the painful and pressing issues of domestic violence. And how can society change the consequences of victims?

Our motivation originally stems from stories like Sandra and Terry Finn in Pigeon Lake, Ontario. During their 50-year marriage, Terry became increasingly abusive and unstable, according to friends and family. Sandra sought counseling at a local female shelter. On several occasions she decided to leave her husband, but she always came back, hoping the abuse would end.

On August 22, 2018, Sandra was sitting in a car at the home depot parking lot. Her husband approached calmly, pulling a 0.38-calibre Colt Revolver to his head, triggering, and standing nearby smoking a cigarette. She died late that day. In January, Terry Finn was convicted of a first-time murder and is currently serving life imprisonment.

Although all the stories of intimate partner violence and murder are different, they have a lot in common. According to the Canadian Census Bureau, consider that six in ten Canadian spousal murders precede the history of family violence. That means that there were moments of intervention in which the overwhelmingly female victims were helped and possibly saved.

That’s why the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers intimate partner violence to be preventable. This idea has been gaining attention in Canada as well. Obviously urgent action is needed. There are 100,000 victims of domestic violence each year, and around 90 people die each year by abusers.

So what steps do we take to turn the public conversation about preventing harm, rather than regret failure of protection?

Next week I’m looking for the answer at CBC / Radio-Canada.

Together, the English and French networks undertook groundbreaking research and assigned teams in 20 cities in Canada. You will see and hear reports from local journalists about your local program. National, Current And Front burner. Radio canada Detailed coverage begins with a special two-hour network on Thursday night.

Our project is investigating the laws that apply to domestic violence, the police that enforce them, and the shelters trying to respond to fugitive abuse. And we’ll look at the programs that make the difference in the US, UK, and here in Canada. Throughout, our approach is to look for ideas that can change the way we think about domestic abuse.

Many of these stories are hard to read. Some may cause anxiety in individuals who have experienced personal trauma. If so, we recommend that you connect with an agency that is ready to assist your area.

Call 911 if you need help and are in immediate danger. How to find support in your area click here.