Canada is still weeks away from easing pandemic restrictions and reviving the economy, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that there will be a phased approach to reopening the Canadian economy as the COVID-19 crisis subsides – but it will take weeks before the closings businesses and schools are only beginning to calm down.

During an information session outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said that talks with the provinces on the resumption of economic activity are continuing. He said he understood that everyone wanted to know when things would return to normal, but cautioned that everyone should “stay the course” because Canada has not yet experienced the first wave of the pandemic.

“The reality is that it will continue for weeks. We recognize that it will be important to make our economy work and that we will have to do it in phases. We will have to remain vigilant until a vaccine against COVID- 19 is found, “he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it will take weeks before the government plans to reopen the Canadian economy, adding that it will be done in stages until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have ongoing discussions with the provinces at this stage. We recognize that the different regions of the country are in different places along the evolution of their COVID-19 curve. We will make sure that we try to stay coordinated as best as possible. “

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said yesterday that he is developing a plan to reopen the economy of his province “with caution, method and gradually” if the confirmed cases of COVID-19 remain weak.

As for the reopening of the border with the United States to discretionary travel, Trudeau said that conversations were continuing with American authorities, but that restrictions on cross-border travel would remain in place for “several weeks”.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has said he supports keeping the border closed as long as it helps reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and as long as it safely facilitates the continuous flow of goods and services.

Opposition leader Andrew Scheer met with journalists on Tuesday.

Although the health of Canadians is the primary consideration, Scheer said that the “catastrophic” economic fallout from the pandemic for some Canadians means that the government must have a solid plan to revive the economy after the crisis ends.

He renewed his pressure to reduce the face-to-face sessions of the House of Commons so that the opposition could provide comments and hold the government to account.

Parliament’s “essential” role: Scheer

“Parliament has a vital role to play in achieving better results for Canadians,” he said.

Parliament was adjourned in March due to the pandemic and is expected to return on April 20, unless an agreement is reached between the political parties to change the schedule of sittings.

The Liberals asked the President’s office to explore the possibilities of holding virtual meetings.

During his press conference, Trudeau said that four planes loaded with masks, gloves and other supplies arrived in Canada over the long weekend; supplies are inspected before being distributed to the provinces.

He also announced increased enforcement of the quarantine law. Starting at midnight tonight, travelers arriving in Canada by land, sea or air must show that they have a “credible” quarantine plan or they will have to self-isolate in a hotel, even if they do not present no symptoms of COVID-19. .

