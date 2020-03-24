Canada Post to reduce opening hours and install clear barriers in response to COVID-19

Canada Post is reducing its hours of operation, installing clear barriers at post office counters and providing priority service to those at high risk in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Tuesday morning, Canada Post said the offices it will operate will open one hour later and close one hour earlier to clean, restock and “relieve employees.”

The first opening hour will be dedicated to high-risk customers, especially seniors and people with compromised immune systems.

The postal service has also suspended punctuality guarantees for all parcel services until further notice.

“We are working to keep our post offices open, but some may close due to building closings beyond our control and some small sites may close for personnel reasons,” the statement said.

It comes a day later 13 Canada Post employees have been segregated after a positive test for COVID-19 in St. John’s.

Suspension period suspended

Those who visit post offices are requested not to enter if they feel sick. Canada Post has suspended the normal 15-day waiting period and packages left at the office for pickup will not be returned to the sender until further notice.

Those visiting a post office are asked to stay two meters apart. Canada Post has announced that it will install posters and decals in large offices, while small offices will be limited to the number of customers authorized inside.

The statement said the offices will still accept cash, but asked customers to use their debit and credit cards whenever possible.

Postmen will strike, fall and leave

For home delivery, Canada Post has stated that it has implemented a typing, deposit and departure approach. This change eliminates the need for door signatures.

People are also asked to implement social distancing when interacting with community postal workers and to avoid approaching workers at the door or when filling a community mailbox.

The release says that any item requiring proof of age, ID, or customs payments will be sent directly to a retail post office for pickup. Customers will receive a delivery notification card in the mail and there are no restrictions on when customers can pick up their item.

The statement also said that post offices operated under franchise “will follow the measures put in place by franchise operators”.