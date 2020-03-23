Canada Reports No Tokyo Games Athlete Postponed

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Olympic Committee says it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Games unless they are postponed by a year, becoming the first country to threaten such a decision in the face of coronavirus pandemic.

The committee issued a statement Sunday evening saying it was willing to help the IOC seek alternatives, but was unsure for the athletes, “their families and the Canadian community as a whole, that the athletes continue to train for these Games ”.

“In fact, it goes against the public health advice that we urge all Canadians to follow.”

Canada brought together 314 athletes who combined to win 22 medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

Among his most notable performers are swimmer Penny Oleksiak and sprinter Andre De Grasse.

Canada joins a number of countries – including Norway, Brazil and Slovenia – who have lobbied the IOC for a possible postponement. But none had bluntly said that he would not go if the matches start when they are scheduled for July 24.

The IOC said on Sunday that it would take up to four weeks to consider alternatives, including a postponement. He took the opportunity to cancel the games on the table.