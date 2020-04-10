Canada Supports UN Call for Global Ceasefire in Context of COVID-19 Pandemic

Canada “fully supports” the United Nations’ call for an immediate global ceasefire so that the world can fight the coronavirus pandemic together.

On March 23, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for peace, saying it was “time to bring an armed conflict under control and focus together on the real battle of our lives”.

“The most vulnerable – women and children, people with disabilities, marginalized and displaced people – pay the highest price,” he said. “They are also at the greatest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”

Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of International Development Karina Gould issued a statement confirming the concerns of the UN chief.

“We know that these populations are already disproportionately affected by armed conflicts, that they are more vulnerable to economic and food insecurity and that they are even more exposed because of this pandemic. This is why a cease -the global fire is so important. “

Canada “is working hard to prioritize the protection of the most vulnerable” in response to the pandemic, which included funding for the UN and other international partners, the statement said.

“We offer Canada’s full support to those on the frontline of the response and to civilians and vulnerable populations in conflict situations who need protection more than ever and we stand in solidarity.

“During this unprecedented global crisis, we also wish to reiterate Canada’s full commitment to multilateralism and the rules-based international order.”

Ceasefire in Yemen takes effect

The United Nations has a long history of trying to end conflicts in countries like Syria, Yemen and Libya, while providing humanitarian assistance to millions of civilians.

Some belligerent parties have taken steps to lay down their arms after a ceasefire proposed by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen came into force on Thursday, thereby opening the door way to the end of the conflict which has lasted longer five years old.

Saudi officials said on Wednesday that the ceasefire would last two weeks and would respond to calls by the United Nations to end hostilities.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense, tweeted on Thursday that he “will hopefully create a more effective climate for defusing tensions” and allow the parties to work towards a political settlement.

The Kingdom fully supports @OSE_Yemencalls for de-escalation, confidence-building measures and the resumption of political talks between the Yemeni parties. & mdash;@kbsalsaud

He also tweeted that Saudi Arabia would contribute US $ 500 million to the United Nations relief effort in Yemen this year, and an additional US $ 25 million to fight the pandemic.

UN chief Guterres warned last month that in war-torn countries like Yemen, health systems have collapsed and the small number of remaining health workers are often targeted in fights.

“End the disease of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” he said. “It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere now. This is what our human family needs, now more than ever.”