Canada to increase production of medical supplies and return asylum seekers to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday a series of extreme new measures to protect Canadians from COVID-19, including a strategy to help manufacturers speed up production of medical supplies and a plan to ban asylum seekers from cross the Canada-US border.

Trudeau described the measures as part of an unprecedented but necessary response to an emergency that many compare to the war and the Great Depression.

Trudeau said the industrial strategy will allow companies that already manufacture disinfectants, masks and other equipment to grow quickly, while mobilizing others to shift production to items that are in high demand.

The federal government has entered into a reciprocal agreement with the United States through which Canada will now return irregular migrants who attempt to cross anywhere on the Canada-United States border. Trudeau called it “an exceptional measure” to protect Canadians.

The agreement, which was signed earlier today by Trudeau, will prevent asylum seekers from entering Canada on Roxham Road, Quebec. The development comes just a day after the government announced that all cross-border workers would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival, and that the federal government was looking for space to house arrivals.

An agreement to close the Canada-US border to all non-essential travelers is expected to take effect at midnight. The border will remain open to trade and commerce to ensure a stable supply chain for goods.

The government has announced an $ 82 billion program to help Canadians and businesses cope with the financial impact of the crisis. Trudeau said today that 500,000 Canadians have already applied for EI benefits, compared to 27,000 the same week last year.

Trudeau also announced that a repatriation flight to bring the stranded Canadians back to Morocco will take place this weekend. Discussions are underway with airlines for other repatriation flights.

CBC News has special coverage of Trudeau’s address to the nation, followed by a press conference with ministers and health officials starting at 11 a.m. Watch it here at CBCNews.ca.

High-level government sources have told CBC News that they hope to work with existing manufacturers – especially gloves, masks and respirators – on a disruption-resistant supply chain.

In addition, sources say almost all of the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development’s programs will be “refocused” on fighting the virus. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak in public.