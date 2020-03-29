Canada turns to makeshift hospitals to house patients as COVID-19 pandemic expands capacity

European countries and states like New York have requisitioned large spaces normally reserved for conferences or sporting events to house the thousands of COVID-19 patients.

Provincial and municipal leaders in this country are now preparing to do the same, should the pandemic overwhelm our limited hospital capacity.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday that it will build 10,000 hospital beds in New York City, a hotbed of the global virus, by converting hotel rooms and college dorms into health care facilities. fortune.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is also building eight temporary hospitals and installing beds in places like the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan because the flood of cases – there are at least 29,766 cases in the city alone – overwhelms existing facilities.

Canadian leaders do not wait for such a spike to have alternatives in place to quarantine patients with milder symptoms or, as is the case in Laval, Quebec, to house patients with other conditions in order to leave existing hospitals as designated care. COVID-19 patient sites.

Up to 130 people will be transferred to the Quality Inn Laval, depending on the province, to make room for the nearby Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital. Palliative and mental health patients will be the first to move, starting on Sunday.

Quebec is committed to opening more “non-traditional sites” because it is struggling with the largest workload in the country.

Helen Angus, Deputy Minister of Health for Ontario and Chair of the province’s COVID-19 Command Table, said she was preparing for a situation similar to Italy “just in case it materializes . We prepare for each scenario. “

“If the Canadians isolate themselves, you know, as requested, especially the snowbirds that return to Canada after their winter, we will be in much better shape,” said Angus.

With Italian hospitals at full capacity, healthcare providers turned to tents and shipping containers to accommodate COVID-19 patients. A 400-bed field hospital has been erected in the Milan exhibition center.

“Don’t alarm people”

Don Iveson is mayor of Edmonton and current chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ large city mayors caucus. He said that municipal leaders do not want to repeat the horrors abroad here in Canada.

“We have seen these videos of Italian mayors at the end of the rope with citizens. We have seen horrific stories of ice rinks converted into morgues in Spain. We all want to avoid and stay one step ahead thanks to the control of the virus. point of view, “said Iveson.

“Not to alarm people, but it is important that we prepare for the worst,” said Iveson in an interview with CBC.

Cities in Alberta, Iveson said, have also approached near-empty hotels to secure space for those who need them.

“We have examined the advisability of converting the main conference centers or leisure centers into field hospitals, if necessary,” he said. The Edmonton Exhibition Center is already home to some 500 homeless people fleeing overcrowded shelters that are not conducive to social distancing.

Edmonton Train buses drop the homeless at the EXPO Convention Center. The center is housing up to 500 people in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Natasha Riebe / CBC)

The City of Toronto has closed all of its recreational facilities and uses five dormant community centers, such as Driftwood in North York and Jimmie Simpson in downtown, to house the homeless.

“We have also obtained self-isolation and recovery facilities for homeless people who test positive for COVID-19,” city spokesman Brad Ross said.

Dr. Andrew Willmore is the medical director of emergency management at the Ottawa Hospital. He said the hospital was working with local public health officials to “offload” some medical services from hospitals “and distribute people in the area” to other places like the reconfigured hockey arena in Brewer Park which is now a COVID-19 test center.

“Planning is underway for the medium and long term stages of the pandemic,” said Willmore.

People leave a COVID-19 evaluation center at the Brewer Park hockey rink in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association represents accommodation companies in the province. Group president Tony Elenis said hotels were facing a “catastrophic” drop in business amid this pandemic.

“These are the pits,” said Elenis in an interview. “But we are preparing to welcome patients. We should all work in any way possible to help those who get rid of this virus. Many hotel managers really want to support this.”

Elenis said many hotels are ready to accept non-COVID-19 patients and quarantined travelers when public health officials call. “The whole system is redefining the priorities of the people who stay in the hospital. We will be there to provide accommodation.”

“Overload”

In many provinces, the decision to cancel elective surgeries has freed up space with more than 73,000 hospital beds in the country available for COVID-19 patients, many of whom require oxygen or ventilators to cope respiratory problems that accompany the virus.

But, according to respiratory specialist Julie Nardi, the COVID-19 dedicated floor at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto is almost at full capacity and it would be difficult to accommodate many more patients if the number of cases suddenly increased.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said on Saturday that some hospitals were clearly “overcrowded”.

According to federal data released on Saturday, 7% of the 4,757 cases of COVID-19 in Canada had to be hospitalized – and 30% of these cases are under the age of 40, despite the perception that the disease affects only the elderly among us. Three percent of the total cases are critical.

The country has so far been able to manage the influx of COVID-19 cases requiring hospital care, but the unpredictable nature of the virus requires preventive measures, said Dr. Theresa Tam, chief administrator of public health of Canada.

“Public health is going to do everything it can to reduce the impact of this epidemic so that you don’t go beyond your ability to cope. That said, of course, you have to prepare for scenarios much worse. So these things absolutely happen in the provinces and territories, “said Tam.

“All of this is at stake, even though Canada is currently facing it,” she said, pointing to British Columbia. as a leader in makeshift hospital planning.

BEFORE CHRIST. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has asked municipalities to create a list of recreation centers and hotels ready to receive patients – and virtually every city in the Lower Mainland has already prepared a list of possible sites.

“Local governments are key partners,” said Farnworth. “They are asked to identify and make available any public facilities that can be used for the response to a pandemic, including self-isolation facilities, medical care and tests.”

Community centers – and even vacant Best Buy and Bed, Bath and Beyond storefronts – have been identified as possible temporary treatment centers in the province.