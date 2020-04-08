Canada validates travel vouchers for canceled flights while US and EU say passengers deserve a refund

Although the Canadian Transportation Agency says that airlines should only offer travelers travel vouchers for flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Union and the United States have said that , according to their rules, passengers are entitled to reimbursements.

“Canadians should have the same rights to receive reimbursement,” said Toronto passenger Olinda Vieira. Although Sunwing initially promised his family a refund after canceling their March 17 trip to Cuba, the airline has instead extended credit for future trips, she said.

“In my opinion, they keep [my money] hostage.”

Vieira is one of the dozens of passengers who complained to CBC News after receiving a credit or voucher in lieu of a refund for flights canceled by Canadian airlines during the pandemic.

Due to With a huge drop in air travel, airlines around the world have been forced to cancel many flights or, in some cases, suspend operations altogether.

On March 18, the European Commission clarified that airlines must offer refunds for canceled flights, as indicated EU regulations on passenger rights .

On April 3, the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) also o airlines hijacked to offer refunds during the pandemic.

“The airlines’ obligation to provide refunds … does not end when the flight disruptions are beyond the control of the carrier,” said the DOT. in a report .

Canadian airlines affected

DOT said its rules also apply to foreign airlines that cancel flights to and from the U.S. This means that a Canadian airline canceling a round-trip flight from, say, Toronto to Miami must offer passengers a full refund.

According to EU rules, Canadian airlines that cancel flights from Europe, including the United Kingdom, must offer refunds.

Major Canadian Airlines On Their Websites Air Canada , WestJet , Air Transat and Sunwing indicate that they currently provide credit for canceled flights that must be redeemed within 24 months.

CBC News asked the four airlines if they would reimburse flights subject to US and European rules.

Only Sunwing responded, saying that only its canceled flights to Florida were affected and that it awaits advice from its American lawyers on how to proceed.

Air passenger rights expert Christian Nielsen said airlines are forced to pay, but because their revenues fell during the pandemic, passengers may have difficulty obtaining reimbursements under the rules of the airline. ‘EU and the United States at the moment.

“Remember you are entitled to a refund and claim it later when the airline’s cash flow improves,” said Nielsen, legal director of AirHelp, a company that pursues claims. compensation for passengers for a fee.

Passengers can also file a complaint with DOT or a European enforcement agency for EU passenger rights.

CTA says it’s a balance to be struck

Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) reported on March 25 , stating that airlines are only required to provide travel vouchers for flights canceled due to the pandemic.

Airline watchdog says Canada regulation of air passengers – which cover flights to, from and within Canada – only require airlines to ensure that passengers terminate their travel for flight cancellations caused by reasons beyond their control.

Olinda Vieira, on the left, her sister Ligia Mais and the son of Mais Noah during previous holidays. The family wants a refund for their canceled Sunwing trip to Cuba in March. (presented by Olinda Vieira)

The agency said in an email to CBC News that its position “strikes a balance” between the rights of passengers and airlines, who are suffering financially during the pandemic.

But passenger Vieira said she felt her rights had been violated because Sunwing initially agreed to reimburse her canceled vacation package of $ 3,413 for herself and two family members. The family also saw a post from Sunwing on Instagram – since deleted – on March 16 that said it was issuing refunds.

On the same day, the airline announced in a press release that passengers whose flights have been canceled “will be entitled to a full cash refund”.

Despite this, Vieira never received a refund. Instead, she said she learned on March 30 that Sunwing now only offers travel credits.

“They are going back on their word,” she said. “It is very disturbing that during these times … they are trying to keep people’s money.”

We had to make adjustments

Sunwing had to adjust its policy due to “changing circumstances,” spokeswoman Jacqueline Grossman said in an email to CBC News.

“We understand that some customers would have preferred a refund, but we are confident that over the next two years they will be able to take the flights or vacations they had planned.”

Grossman added that Sunwing’s policy is consistent with that of other Canadian airlines and with CTA’s statement approving the credit for canceled flights.

But passenger rights expert Nielsen argues that the agency’s position is not an official decision on the matter.

“It is not legally binding on consumers,” he said. “You can go further – and we are already seeing a class action.”

End of March, a proposed class action was filed in federal court, targeting major Canadian airlines on issuing credits for trips canceled due to the pandemic. It must be certified by a judge before it can continue.

The CTA declined to comment on the proposed trial and said its current position “provides guidance in an unprecedented situation”.

The agency added that dissatisfied passengers can file a complaint with CTA. This is exactly what the Vieira family did.

“It is very unfair,” she said.