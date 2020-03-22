Canada’s hotel industry hit by COVID-19

Hotels across the country are already closing and laying off thousands of workers due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, according to the industry association.

“The hospitality industry has practically collapsed in the past 10 days. In the space of 48 hours last week, occupancy fell by 50% across the industry, “said Susie Grynol, CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada.

“Today we are below 10%, which is not enough to support business operations. So in the past two days, we have seen at least 100 hotel closings.”

Historic hotel famous for suspending operations is Ottawa Chateau Laurier.

Almost all of the major brands, including Marriott, Hilton and IHG, have closed locations in Canada because occupancy rates dropped quickly and rapidly with the pandemic.

What a difference a single week can make. When concerns about COVID-19 became higher, hotel occupancy in Canada quickly dropped to around 50%, according to STR, a company that analyzes data for the global hotel sectors. Today, some hotels are only 10% occupied. (STR)

Some of the hanging hotels are near airports, says Grynol. “They house passengers in distress who are trying to get home.”

What is needed to save jobs and businesses

The Canadian Hotel Association believes that the hotel industry must be high on the government list for financial assistance.

Layoff workers will be able to access EI benefits, but there are concerns about the speed with which the process will work. Grynol says the industry itself needs quick cash with flexible terms if hotels are to survive the crisis.

“Right now we’re seeing, you know, some of the first cash announced by BDC, for example, the lines are blocked and it’s hard to get through.”

Overall, the hospitality industry has never faced such a bleak picture.

Canada and the United States have agreed to stop all non-essential travel between countries, almost freezing of border crossings .

Several European countries are total lock , as well as residents of several American states including California, Illinois and New York. More, the list of countries that impose travel restrictions around the world It keeps growing .

All of this creates problems for Canadian tourism and business travel.

“By the time this is done, if things continue to progress as we think, we could see some 250,000 job losses somewhere,” says Grynol.

“And it’s not in two months. It’s in a few weeks.”

Behind the big brands: small businesses and workers

Although the hotel industry is one of the global brands, in this country, behind these company logos, 87% of the industry belongs to small companies.

Among these small businesses are also independent operations such as Accent Inns and Hotel Zed from B.C ..

The CEO of the Mandy Farmer hotel chain, which owns Accent Inns in British Columbia, is concerned that she may have to lay off 70% of her staff. (Submitted)

Covering eight sites in total, the two small chains belong to the Farmer family and employ 250 people.

CEO Mandy Farmer says bookings started to drop as early as January when COVID-19 was launched in China. In February things got worse.

“And then, just in the past two weeks, we’ve seen an absolute halt to all business,” says Farmer.

Although they still have guests, the future is bleak.

“When I look forward to the books, when I look in April, May, June, there is nothing. There is nothing to do.”

In summer, it is normally 90% occupied.

“This is why it is also such a serious situation because we have just gone through winter. This is when we usually use our cash reserves. And now we are heading into summer , that is, when we plan to make money. ”

Farmer has already started cutting staff and cutting wages in half. Her family partners receive no payment.

Farmer fears that it will have to lay off up to 70% of its employees.

Amanda Hazen was recently laid off from her receptionist position at the Accent Inn in Victoria. She has applied for employment insurance and is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. (Submitted by Amanda Hazen)

Amanda Hazen was one of the first to be released. She had worked at the front desk of the Accent Inn in Victoria for two years.

She had already volunteered to work part-time to help the business.

She is now applying for employment insurance.

Hazen is lucky that her husband has a stable job. In addition to losing her income, she worries more about the people she loves to get sick.

“I don’t know what the world is going to look like tomorrow. It’s scary.”

This week, Naden Abenes was terminated from the downtown Vancouver Hyatt Regency.

A room attendant, she worked in the hotel’s housekeeping service for 12 years.

She says the nearly 650-room hotel is five percent occupied, which means there are only three or four cleaners working.

Naden Abenes, bottom center, at a union rally with other Vancouver hotel employees in October 2019. She was recently laid off from her job at the Vancouver Hyatt Regency after 12 years with the business. (Submitted by Naden Abenes)

With a normal number of guests, there could be more than 40 cleaners at work.

Abenes, a volunteer representative for Unite Here Local 40, a union of hotel workers, says older workers who are senior are afraid for their health if they stay at work. And everyone is wondering how to pay the bills.

“We depend on the government and our employer to help us,” says Abenes.

Global damage

On Friday, IHG announced that it would cut costs by $ 150 million to deal with the crisis, including cutting executive salaries, halting renovations and cutting marketing budgets.

The company, which owns the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Intercontinental and Regency brands, operates more than 5,900 hotels worldwide. He predicts a 60% drop in revenues in March alone.

Earlier this week, the world’s largest hotel chain, Marriott International, with 7,300 properties and 1.4 million rooms worldwide, predicted that it would temporarily lay off tens of thousands of staff, from managers to housekeepers.

Marriott plans to maintain workers’ benefits, but in a candid video posted to Twitter, company CEO Arne Sorenson said business in most markets was down 75% or more.

A message to Marriott International associates from President and CEO Arne Sorenson. pic.twitter.com/OwsF14TZgb & mdash;@MarriottIntl

“COVID-19 has a worse financial impact on our business than September 11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined,” said Sorenson, who seemed upset by the need for layoffs.

He added that the company was cutting all advertising and that neither he nor executive chairman Bill Marriott Jr. would take a salary in 2020.

Figures are not yet available for Canada, but the American Hotel and Lodging Association says American properties are losing $ 1.4 billion US per week.

COVID-19 also takes a big bite out of the New York Times President Trump’s family businesses .

Farmer is looking to all levels of government to find a way to keep hoteliers from sinking.

“I would love to see our property tax deferred. It is a huge blow that we are paying. The provincial minimum wage begins to rise in the summer. It is not going to help things. as well. “British Columbia should raise the minimum wage.

Deferred payments on water and utility bills would also help cash flow, says Farmer.

“What we are doing is that we are fighting to keep this business alive, so that we can accommodate these temporarily laid off people.”

“Most importantly, I need the government to take care of my team.”