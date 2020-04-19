Canada’s long-term care system must change, says human rights defender

The high number of deaths from COVID-19 among residents of long-term care homes underscores the urgent need to reform Canada’s elderly care system, said an elderly human rights defender.

Margaret Gillis, President of the International Center for Longevity Canada, said the lack of uniform standards for elderly care at the federal level leaves older Canadians vulnerable to both elder abuse and tragedies like the pandemic of COVID-19.

“We must put the health and rights of Canadians first,” said Gillis in an interview today on The House.

“The provinces and territories and the [federal] the government must all work together and it must do it now. “

Human rights defender Margaret Gillis explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a toll of how seniors are treated in Canada. 9:05

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said Thursday that almost half of all people in the country who died from respiratory illness are related to long-term care homes .

Several facilities – including the Lynn Valley Care Center in North Vancouver, British Columbia. and the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. – have seen more than a dozen residents die in the past few weeks due to COVID-19.

At Maison Herron in Dorval, Quebec, 31 seniors have died in the past month.

Provincial governments have decided to strengthen the protection of seniors in long-term care homes by limiting visitors, providing staff with personal protective equipment, and preventing employees from working in multiple homes.

Many of these actions came too late or were ineffective, said Gillis.

Gillis said long-term care residents should have been tested for COVID-19 long before outbreaks were declared in their homes. In addition to this, homes should be required to provide one room per person, rather than allowing multiple residents to share a room.

“We need this to stop even the flu, let alone the COVID-19 disaster,” said Gillis.

For now, said Gillis, all governments should focus on saving the lives of seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.

When the pandemic slows down, said Gillis, attention should focus on how to improve the health care system so that seniors are better protected in the future.

“You have to think much longer about the whole system and how it works,” said Gillis. “We really need to make sure that we have really meaningful changes that respect the human rights of all.”