Canada’s Minister of Health examines how national emergency stocks are managed

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Canada will examine how it manages its national emergency inventory system following a CBC News investigation.

CBC News reported on Wednesday that the government of Canada threw two million N95 masks and 440,000 medical gloves last year when an emergency storage warehouse in Regina closed.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada, which oversees the stock, said in an email that the masks and gloves were purchased in 2009 and “had exceeded the five-year limit for their use, as recommended by the manufacturer. ” The masks expired in 2014.

Critics have wondered why Ottawa left its stock of essential medical equipment expired for five years. They also wonder why Ottawa has no plan to recycle out-of-stock supplies before they expire so they can be used.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Hajdu said she had read the story and promised that the storage processes would be reviewed.

“I am certain, in fact, that there are possibilities to consider a process where this equipment is first offered to regions of Canada that may not have easy access to this equipment, and if not, abroad to other countries that may need it. “she said. “So we will review this practice.”

Medical supplies should never be thrown away

Provincial governments and healthcare workers face a serious shortage of N95 masks. For hospital workers in the COVID-19 pandemic, N95 masks have become the standard of healthcare in personal protective equipment as they are designed to filter out tiny viral particles.

the National emergency strategic storage (NESS), which is managed by the federal government, is a network of warehouses across the country that stores medical equipment and supplies. Provinces and territories can request the use of these documents in emergencies such as disease outbreaks.

However, in Regina last spring, the federal government threw away the supplies and, instead of restocking the warehouse, closed it.

Joe Audette said he was shocked by the number of N95 medical gloves and masks the federal government had dumped at a Regina landfill last spring. (Joe Audette)

The destruction of the masks surprised some experts in emergency preparedness.

They say that if the stock was managed properly, the supplies would have been distributed to the provincial health system or other users before they expired.

“These kinds of masks and gloves should not have ended up in a landfill,” said Professor John Lindsay, who teaches emergency and disaster management at Brandon University in Manitoba.

“They should have ended up in the hands of someone who could use them properly.”

“It is bad management”

Retired senator David Tkachuk, whose committee produced a report on Canada’s emergency preparedness 12 years ago, said Tuesday that this revelation shows that the Regina stock was not properly managed.

“It’s not inventory management at all, it’s mismanagement,” said Tkachuk from his Saskatoon home.

In 2008, Tkachuk was vice-chairman of a Senate committee that concluded that the then Conservative government had underfunded and mismanaged Canada’s emergency response system. The report was provocative and entitled “Emergency Preparedness in Canada: How the Fine Arts of Bafflegab and Procrastination Hinder People Who Will Try to Save You When Things Go Really Bad”.

The former Conservative senator said it seemed that little had changed since the report, noting that the warehouse had not been restocked with supplies but had been closed without explanation.

Provincial governments and healthcare workers face a serious shortage of N95 masks. For hospital workers in the COVID-19 pandemic, the N95 has become the standard of health care in personal protective equipment. (Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters)

“The lack of action has had terrible consequences,” said Tkachuk, who retired in February. “Because one, [the stockpile warehouse] has not been restocked. it was closed. And two, none of this was used. So it was just bought and dumped at the landfill. ”

“It is a disregard for public funds, and someone must be responsible for it.”

A mountain of masks and gloves

None of this would have been made public if it weren’t for Joe Audette, who runs a trash can business in Regina.

Audette told CBC that last May, NESS asked her to bid on a project that involved emptying the organization’s Regina warehouse of “mostly gloves and light equipment.”

An NESS employee specifically asked for Audette’s largest dumpsters, “24 yards,” and estimated that he would need about 40 of them for work.

Retired Conservative Senator David Tkachuk said that Canada’s national emergency stock system has been neglected by all political parties. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

“It would have been the biggest order I have ever seen. That’s why it’s so memorable.”

His company, Just Bins, did not get the job.

But a few weeks later, he saw that a competitor had delivered dozens of 30-yard bins – “which is about the largest dumpster you can rent, filled to the brim, level, with these boxes. ”

He looked more closely at the growing mountain. It contained brown boxes full of disposable gloves and white boxes filled with N95 masks. Audette provided CBC with a photo of the boxes taken from the landfill.

At the time, Audette considered it all a waste, but he didn’t think about it until the Canadian healthcare system, from coast to coast, began to sound the alarm about a shortage of N95 masks earlier this year.

This is what inspired him to join CBC and tell his story.

Let’s give credit to Nero where credit is due. At least he was playing the violin. – Senate report

“What a shame,” said Audette. “These are literally rotting under the dust right now. I’m trying not to think about it, because it’s crazy.”

He wonders if everything could have been better used.

“As Canadians, we do a lot of foreign aid, and I think it might have been better spent in that direction than in a local landfill.”

Joe Audette said that the NESS wanted to lease 40 24-yard dumpsters. This bucket, illustrated here, is generally used for commercial or industrial projects. (Joe Audette)

Lindsay of Brandon University said the elimination of masks and gloves shows that Ottawa is mismanaging its supply of medical supplies.

In a responsibly managed stock, the supplies would be sent to the provincial health system or another agency that could use them. In fact, he said that the recently expired masks could still be used, he said.

Professor Jack Rozdilsky, a disaster and emergency preparedness expert at York University in Toronto, agrees that Ottawa could better manage this resource.

“I have a bread store and I have bread for a day, and I could either throw everything in the dumpster, or ask an employee that night to bring it to the homeless shelter , and it’s still decent that night and someone could feed on it, “he said, noting that Ottawa might consider taking this approach rather than throwing away the supplies.

The CBC asked PHAC if the destroyed masks could have been donated to other locations around the world. In its email response, the federal health agency said it does not send expired equipment abroad.

Created during the Cold War

Many questions remain unanswered about how Ottawa manages its stocks.

Tkachuk said Canada had not disclosed what else it could have thrown out of the Regina warehouse. He is also concerned that Ottawa has closed some of the other seven warehouses located in major centers in Canada.

Rozdilsky said it might be difficult to get answers on the storage system.

He noted that it was created in the 1950s and built during the Cold War. For this reason, it has always been a state secret.

“We may never be able to find answers to your satisfaction, to my satisfaction, about what exists where and what numbers and how decisions were made,” said Rozdilsky.

“Because many of these stocks and many decisions made about them exist under a veil of national security.”

Canada is not prepared

At a press conference on April 1, Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu admitted that Canada’s stocks were not prepared for this crisis.

“I think federal governments have been underfunding things like public health preparation for decades, and I would say that governments around the world are obviously in the exact same situation,” said Hajdu.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says successive federal governments have for decades underfunded public health education, which has resulted in an insufficient amount of personal protective equipment in the federal pandemic stockpile. 1:58

Tkachuk said that in 2008 there was a similar lack of basic information and preparation.

The Senate report found that Canadians were in danger and that groups of bureaucrats “were still soliciting and writing and thinking” about what to do in emergency preparedness.

“Let’s give Nero the credit he deserves. At least he played the violin.”

Tkachuk hopes this latest crisis could finally be the wake-up call Canada needs to start taking emergency preparedness seriously.