Canada’s neighbor is now the epicenter of the global pandemic. Here’s what that American push means

The US Navy Ship Comfort arrives in New York, the pandemic epicenter. The ship can be equipped with 1,000 hospital beds. (Mike Segar / Reuters)

Canada’s neighbor is now the epicenter of a global pandemic. The tremors from America will reverberate across the border and beyond.

The United States has by far the most reported COVID-19 cases of any country, not only in total numbers, but also with a per capita rate that apparently overshadows Canada.

A staggering array of effects will be felt in both countries: a battered economy, suspended cross-border work trips, vacations on vacation, separated families, loved ones who are suffering.

Such an effect was highlighted on Monday by US President Donald Trump. He has announced his intention to extend the restrictions on international travel that are currently expiring April 12 for visitors from Europe and April 20 for those entering the United States from Canada.

It was after extending the guidelines on social distancing until April 30 , citing gloomy projections that inaction could cost the lives of 2.2 million Americans.

Asked about the travel restrictions imposed on Canada and Europe on Monday, Trump admitted that they would likely also remain in place until at least April 30: “The guidelines will be pretty much as they are.”

Epidemiologists call for caution in the interpretation of American figures.

They say international comparisons are prone to error, as medical strategies and data collection differ, making comparisons between apples difficult.

But here’s what the American numbers say; what they don’t say; and what the spike could mean for Canadians.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that travel restrictions must last until April 30 at least. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

What we know

United States had about 20 times the cases reported in Canada and more than 25 times the number of deaths on Monday evening.

The American population ( 330 million ) is about nine times higher than that of Canada ( 37 million ).

The 161,000 cases reported in America were from afar the highest number in the world, followed by around 102,000 in Italy and less than 90,000 currently reported by China and Spain. Canada has just over 7,400 officially reported cases.

An epidemiologist and public health specialist who checked the totals on Monday estimated that the infection rate was actually about 2.9 times higher in the United States than in Canada.

James Blanchard of the University of Manitoba set the US rate at 43 per 100,000, compared to 15 per 100,000 in Canada.

“Seeing almost three times the number of cases in the United States than in Canada suggests that the current burden is higher than in Canada,” said Blanchard, who was trained at Johns Hopkins University. in Baltimore, Maryland, which studies how individuals and communities spread the disease.

“It seems unlikely that Canada’s pace will catch up with that of the United States”

Saverio Stranges, president of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Schulich School at Western University in London, Ontario, agreed “it is extremely likely” that the case rate will be higher in the United States.

Trump has tried to portray the higher U.S. rate as a success involving U.S. tests.

“We test more than anyone,” Trump told Fox News on Monday. “So let’s show [more]. “

Blanchard said there was no evidence that the United States tested more people – at least not per capita. Canada said Monday he tested more than 221,000 people, or about six tests per 1,000 Canadians, while Trump said on Monday that the United States had tested more than one million people, which equates to about three tests per 1,000 Americans.

New York State accounts for almost half of the cases in the United States. A healthcare worker sits on a bench Monday near Central Park in New York. (Jeenah Moon / Reuters)

What we don’t know

Blanchard and Stranges warn that country-to-country comparisons can be a minefield. “It is extremely difficult to make these comparisons,” said Stranges.

To begin with, the two cautioned against viewing pandemics as national events. In reality, they said, it is a series of local phenomena. Stranges said almost half of the American cases were in New York State – as was his most affected region in his native Italy was Lombardy , around Milan, while elsewhere in Italy, the figures were closer to the international standard.

Blanchard said New York City may be particularly prone because of its population density; also, more than 65 million visitors flocked there last year.

“In every country, there are many focal epidemics,” said Blanchard. “The future trajectory of each country will be determined by the control of epidemics in large population centers.”

WATCH | The United States predicts more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19:

President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 team predicts between one hundred and two hundred thousand deaths in the United States due to the current pandemic. 1:59

Another major problem is the test methodology. Even within the same country, differences in data collection make it difficult to make comparisons.

Take the two most populous provinces in Canada. The largest, Ontario, reported just over 1,700 cases, but accumulated a large backlog of tests. Monday evening, Ontario had tested 48,461 people and 5,651 test results were expected.

Quebec, meanwhile, has more reported cases than Ontario but has tested many more people than its neighbor.

The same difficulties arise when comparing different countries.

“I am wary of the interpretation of [Canada-U.S.] “said Blanchard.

However, he said, the infection rate in the United States is probably even higher than in Canada. If anything, he said, Canada has done better screening tests and the actual gap with the United States could be even greater.

The Snowbirds have returned home. Florida beaches have been closed by county officials since March 21. Here, an Okaloosa County lifeguard monitors a deserted beach near Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Monday. (Devon Ravine / Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

What it means for Canadians

In short, a deep disturbance and confusion for a wide range of Canadians, from businesses to professional travelers to tourists and those separated from their loved ones.

And that’s not to mention the chain reaction of effects when the world’s greatest economic power stops.

A superb new estimate of the US Federal Reserve said that the US unemployment rate could reach 32% during this quarter.

This evaporation of American revenues would weigh even more heavily on the Canadian economy, since three-quarters of Canada’s international exports go to the United States.

Then there are Canadians who own property in the United States. We do not know when they will return.

Michael MacKenzie, Executive Director of the Canadian Snowbird Association, said he suspected almost all of his 115,000 members of his group had left the United States and said that people rushed to their homes there over a week on government instructions, which coincided with the suspension of policies by health insurance providers.

“I am not personally aware of any of our members still there,” he said.

People with a professional visa also generally do not travel, even if they are authorized.

Andrea Vaitzner, immigration lawyer at Norton Rose Fulbright in Montreal, said that professional travelers were discouraged by foreclosure orders in various US cities and by the canadian order self-quarantine for 14 days after a trip abroad.

The last home orders Monday came from neighboring Washington, D.C., and neighboring Maryland and Virginia.

“I tell clients not to move for now,” said Vaitzner.

She said border cities that depend on travel between Canada and the United States are particularly affected.

A border town begins to suffer a heavy humanitarian toll: Detroit, where cases are increasing. In addition, Canadian medical workers get a breathtaking close-up view.

“My District Has 1,000 Canadian Nurses,” Detroit Congressman Rashida Tlaib said this month at a US House of Representatives hearing urging essential workers to continue crossing the border. .

They still are.

Jenna Meloche lives in Amherstburg and works in Detroit where the number of deaths from COVID-19 is increasing. 2:05

Jenna Meloche is one of those essential workers in a Detroit hospital.

The Windsor, Ontario nurse described how the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 forces patients to die alone. Relatives ask medical staff like her to deliver the last farewell messages.

Meloche said hospital staff pray before their shift. She lives with her parents and now wears a mask at home, uses a separate bathroom and is looking for a separate place.

“I think you need to give yourself a little boost in the morning before you get to work,” she told CBC News.

“I think I have the luxury of helping these people through the most difficult times in their lives. … And I think that is the main reason why my mother, my sister, my great aunt and a lot of my friends got into nursing – it’s about having the opportunity to help these people …

“So I’m grateful.”