Canadian airline and tourism industries face “catastrophic” decline due to COVID-19 pandemic

As Canada’s aviation and tourism industries face epic declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government is preparing an assistance program to save an industry that employs well over 2 millions of Canadians.

The lobby group representing dozens of air carriers in this country warns that without Ottawa’s immediate support, the airlines will close, thousands more will be unemployed, and the travel landscape in this country will be paralyzed in a foreseeable future.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said aid was on the way – but it could not arrive soon enough for the industry to bleed money.

“We recognize that certain industries have been hit extremely hard by the drop in oil prices and the COVID-19 challenge, whether it be airlines, oil and gas or tourism,” Trudeau told journalists questioned about the prospect of support.

“There are important areas where we will have to do more. And as I said from the start, we will do more.”

Airports across the country are virtually empty as travelers heed the warnings of public health officials to stay at home and avoid all non-essential international and domestic travel to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“The impact of all of this is just devastating. People don’t fly at all or the capacity is 10, 15 percent. No one can take it much longer, that’s for sure”, John McKenna, president of the ‘Air Transport Association of Canada, said CBC News.

“We are impatiently awaiting a specific aviation plan but we haven’t heard anything. We have no idea what’s coming.”

A Porter Airlines plane lands next to a taxiing plane at the Toronto Island Airport. Porter Airlines says it is temporarily suspending all flights as part of public health efforts to contain COVID-19. (Chris Young / Canadian Press)

His organization represents large and small airlines, including Porter – who grounded all its operation– the leisure carrier Sunwing and more than a dozen regional operators serving rural and remote communities.

McKenna said that some carriers would not survive this crisis. He warned that the damage to the industry will only increase until the federal government takes action.

“Help us here”

He said that the promise wage subsidies for all businesses will help, but his organization is also looking for interest-free loans to provide transporters with much-needed capital.

He also requests that certain government fees and surcharges be removed so that businesses can stay afloat. He asked that the planned changes to the Canada Labor Code – including new rules rest periods – be deferred to lighten the regulatory burden.

“Give us a break on everything else while we focus on survival. Help us out here,” said McKenna.

He said some airlines were already in “critical condition” before COVID-19 struck, as carriers had to park their Boeing 737 MAX planes while paying loans under the purchase agreement. The 737 Max was immobilized worldwide a year ago after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed outside the capital Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

The general travel ban means that some debt-bearing companies will completely shut down.

“You tell people not to steal. You can’t just let us hang like this,” said McKenna.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Tuesday that Ottawa would waive rent payments for 21 of the country’s airports between March and December 2020.

In Canada, most major airports are operated by independent not-for-profit authorities, but the land on which these airports are located is still owned by the federal government. With fewer people flying and paying fees, making rent is a challenge.

Morneau said the rental stay recognizes that the airline industry “has suffered tremendously”.

This will save airport authorities about $ 331 million a year in rent. But that doesn’t do much for the national and regional airlines that pass through them.

“I would be surprised if we saw all of this,” said McKenna.

A passenger goes to check-in at Trudeau International Airport on Monday March 30, 2020 in Montreal. The federal government is waiving the monthly rent paid by airport authorities in Ottawa for the remainder of the year as revenues fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ryan Remiorz / Canadian Press)

Larger airlines such as Air Canada and Air Transat have been brought in to rescue Canadians stranded abroad by travel restrictions caused by the spread of the pandemic, but revenues from other operations have almost evaporated.

One of the world’s largest airlines, Air Canada, is in the midst of a system-wide shutdown that will cause an astonishing 85-90% reduction in capacity compared to the same period last year . Starting today, dozens of flights to the United States or international destinations will be grounded.

Nearly 17,000 of its employees have been temporarily laid off as the airline tries to protect its balance sheet and avoid bankruptcy. Beyond a few “air bridges” to overseas destinations, Air Canada is a fraction of its size just a month ago. The company’s share price is down about 70% from its January peak.

“Welcoming such a large proportion of our employees is an extremely painful decision, but we have to take it into account given our considerably smaller operations for the next moment,” said Calin Rovinescu, President and CEO of Air Canada.

WestJet, the country’s second largest carrier, has also halted all international operations and operates some of its domestic flights with considerably reduced capacity at a time when demand has never been lower.

WestJet laid off 7,000 employees and canceled almost all of the capital investments planned for the year.

“This is devastating news for all WestJetters,” said Ed Sims, president and chief executive officer of WestJet, in a statement to reporters announcing the layoffs.

“These are the stands”

Large hotels, such as the iconic Château Laurier in Ottawa, have temporarily closed while others welcome less than a dozen guests each evening.

Tony Elenis, President of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, said that hotels are facing a “catastrophic” drop in business.

“These are the stands,” said Elenis.

Some hotels have been asked by provincial health officials to house some patients in the future as hospital capacity becomes more and more limited, but rates will be lower than they could get from a regular traveler, said Elenis.

Either way, it could be a much-needed source of income at a time when properties remain vacant, he said.

A man walks past the Chateau Laurier Hotel in Ottawa. The hotel has announced that it will temporarily suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said Tuesday that governments across the country are preparing hotel rooms and other “alternative sites” to accommodate non-COVID-19 patients or those with milder symptoms.

Quebec has already rented a Quality Inn in Laval, Quebec. To this end, other sites should be put online as soon as the province is dealing with the largest number of cases in the country.

“We are preparing to welcome patients. We should all work in any way possible to help those who get rid of this virus. Many hotel managers really want to support this,” said Elenis.

Tourism Minister Mélanie Joly did not respond to requests for comment.