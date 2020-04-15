Canadian border service slashes opening hours at certain US border crossings

Canada is temporarily reducing its hours of service to 27 light traffic border crossings as part of the government’s COVID-19 response, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The CBSA said in a press release Tuesday that the measures, which affect level crossings British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec, will begin at 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday and will remain in effect until further notice.

The reductions mean that some normally open 24-hour entry points will close earlier, while some border crossings with already reduced hours will see their hours cut further and close on weekends.

The new opening hours are as follows:

Waterfall, British Columbia: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nelway, British Columbia: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rykerts, British Columbia: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carway, AB: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Del Bonita, AB: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Climax, Sask: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Carievale, Sask: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Estevan, SK: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monchy, Sask: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Northgate, SK: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oungre, SK: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Regway, Sask: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

West Poplar River, Saskatchewan: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Coulter, Man: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodlands, Man .: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gretna, Man .: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lena, Man .: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Windygates, Man .: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winkler, Man .: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chartierville, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frelighsburg, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hemmingford, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Highwater, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lacolle Route 221, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lacolle 223, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Morses Line, Qc: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (This location will only be accessible to travelers. Commercial traffic will have to use another entrance.)

Trout River, Qc: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Economic supply chains and trade will remain open, and we will work to ensure that access to goods and services is not interrupted. Therefore, these changes should not affect trade traffic,” said the CBSA news release.

“The CBSA remains committed to ensuring that Aboriginal people continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access essential goods and services.”

The tightened measures come a day after the government announced tougher measures under the quarantine law.

Canadians returning from abroad have already been isolated for 14 days upon their return, but now those without credible plans to do so will be forced to stay in a quarantine facility, such as a hotel.

In addition, travelers returning from abroad will need to wear a non-medical mask or face cover before being able to reach their final destination. They will be provided with a mask if they do not have one.

The government announced in mid-March that it was closing the border to most non-citizens – but this initial announcement had several exceptions, including for Americans. A few days later, Canada and the United States announced temporary closure of all non-essential traffic in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

At 6 a.m.ET Wednesday, Canada reported 27,063 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. The provinces and territories that display data on recovered cases list 8,248 resolved or recovered cases.

A COVID-19 death tally maintained by CBC News has recorded 980 deaths in Canada, with two other deaths from coronavirus abroad.