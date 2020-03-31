Canadian charities say federal aid may not be enough to stay afloat

While charities in Canada say they are relieved to be included in the federal government’s wage subsidy program, they also say it may not be enough to help them overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. and to recover in the months following its end.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that businesses and charities experience at least 30% drop in revenue due to COVID-19 will be eligible for the government’s 75 percent wage subsidy program.

The announcement came after tens of thousands of employees had already been temporarily laid off from some of the country’s most notable charities.

On Monday, the Canadian Cancer Society laid off a third of its staff across the country.

Diabetes Canada laid off 50% of its workforce on Friday and YMCA Canada temporarily laid off 20,000 employees across Canada – 75% of its workforce.

“It’s really devastating to have to do it, but as a charity, we don’t have many options. We rely on donations to do it all,” said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Society cancer.

“One of the most difficult things, and I think everyone feels it, is that we don’t know when it will end and what the new standard will look like for the economy afterwards.”

The Canadian Cancer Society says it has canceled more than 300 events across the country for April that are usually part of its Daffodil Month fundraisers. (Canadian Cancer Society / Canadian Press)

Seale said the timing was particularly painful as the organization normally puts a lot of emphasis on fundraising in April.

“We would have 30,000 people as part of the community fundraiser, so we had to cancel all of that,” she said, adding that more than 300 events had been canceled across Canada.

“All of this really represents a huge success for our donations.”

“Charities operate on very tight margins,” says YMCA CEO

The government will cover up to 75 percent of salary on the first $ 58,700, which could mean payments of up to $ 847 per week.

More details on the wage subsidy program will be released on Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

The Prime Minister also encouraged companies to raise the wages of their employees with the remaining 25% of their salary.

Peter Dinsdale, President and CEO of YMCA Canada, said 25 percent is huge when you have “zero income”.

“Charities operate on very tight margins and, therefore, they do not have much leeway to achieve financial results,” said Dinsdale.

“My biggest concern is that some of our most vulnerable Y will not be able to endure these next two or three months. They will have to make the difficult decision to close their doors permanently and we are doing everything we can to prevent this. “

YMCAs across Canada were forced to close due to COVID-19. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

Dinsdale has said he thinks wage subsidies could “be a game-changer,” but he expects to see details in the coming days.

To help the industry, a coalition of Canadian charities has asked the federal government for a $ 10 billion fund.

“Most charities in the country have no reserves, and if they are, they are not very deep,” said Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada, an organization that represents thousands of Canadian charitable and non-profit organizations.

He said they are hearing from voluntary organizations that may not be able to benefit from the federal government’s announcement on Monday.

“If their services and programs are provided 100% by volunteers, and the volunteers now have to practice physical distance strategies, it means that these services may not be available,” he said.

“But as always, the charitable sector is resilient.”

Prior to Monday’s announcement, Imagine Canada predicted that three months of mandatory physical distance and the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 would result in the loss of $ 9.5 billion to charities and the layoffs of more than 117,000 people. across the country.

Getting around online

Dinsdale said one of his biggest concerns is how the YMCAs can still interact with their communities.

“It is difficult to do when you close your doors,” he said.

Many Y offer online fitness classes. A center in Nova Scotia uses its childcare staff to call seniors on their membership list to chat with people who may be more isolated.

Diabetes Canada laid off more than 50% of its staff on Friday. Jake Reid, National Director of Government Relations, says any potential relief for their organization is good news. (Emma Davie / CBC)

Another YMCA in Halifax has been turned into a women’s shelter.

“It’s about finding a sense of community for all of us,” said Brian Posavad, CEO of the YMCA Halifax / Dartmouth, where 60 employees were laid off. He said there were about 550 layoffs in the province.

“It is such an important sector to get out of this crisis. The social fabric of your community is so intertwined with so many small charities, not-for-profits and small businesses,” he said.

“I hope people will be with us”

Seale said the Canadian Cancer Society will redirect its efforts towards online fundraising.

“The cancer doesn’t stop because of the pandemic, so I think we will need people to show their support, to volunteer so that we can come back to the community,” she said.

“As we get to the other side, I hope people will be with us. And I’m sure they will be.”

MORE TOP STORIES