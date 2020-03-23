Canadian cyber spies destroy sites as battle against COVID-19 fraud begins

As the fight continues to slow the spread of COVID-19, Canada’s foreign intelligence agency is waging a war against another type of virus: disinformation.

The Communications Security Establishment says it has already removed a number of fraudulent sites that have usurped the Public Health Agency of Canada, Revenue Canada and, most recently, the Canada Border Services Agency.

“We have removed some bogus COVID sites. We are working with partners to do this kind of thing. We are taking action,” Scott CBC, chief of the CSE’s Canadian Cybersecurity Center, told CBC News. a meeting.

RCMP, which monitors reported scams, said in at least one case fraudsters pretended to be the Public Health Agency and told Canadians that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and then asked credit card information for a prescription.

Criminals are also imitating the federal government to send coronavirus and malicious attachments phishing emails, they said.

Jones said criminals and state actors will try to exploit the global anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pulling the rope with COVID-19 stories

“I have certainly seen this in some of these COVID phishing attempts – it is to really shoot your heart with someone who died in the family, et cetera,” he said.

“They don’t operate on the same ethics as the rest of us.”

The scammers have tried to offer miracle cures to treat or prevent coronaviruses, while some private companies offer faster tests when in fact only hospitals can perform the tests. In at least one case reported to the RCMP, criminals have attempted to sell a false list of all infected people in a neighborhood.

Malicious actors attack anxiety: an expert

Farhaan Ladhani, director of Digital Public Square at the Munk School of Global Affairs, has researched disinformation around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadians feel scared and stressed and these strong emotional reactions can be exploited online, he said.

“Online communities are seeing increasing levels of participation as people seek information. All of this can be combined with the potential for malicious actors to take advantage of a situation,” said Ladhani.

His team has sorted more than 100,000 publications on social networks in search of common subjects and is testing a public awareness campaign to help Canadians decipher the facts of fiction.

Ladhani said some of the most common cases of misinformation are people who believe that healthy people should always wear a mask at all times, a myth that garlic can ward off infections and misleading information that UV disinfection lamps can kill the virus.

“It is perfectly appropriate for people to worry,” he said, but urged people to turn to reliable sources with the most current information, including the World Health Organization. and the government’s own website.

“They are available, but the challenge with that is of course that these types of resources are not usually found at the top of the virality of places where people generally have conversations, like on social networks,” he said. declared.

Defense chief warns of cyber security

CSE eliminations come on the heels of the country’s highest military commander, warning that Canada’s adversaries intend to exploit these uncertain times

General Jonathan Vance, the country’s chief of the defense staff, said he recently saw indications that Canada’s adversaries intended to exploit the growing anxiety over the global pandemic.

“There will absolutely be efforts on the part of the state and not sponsored by the state [actors] trying to take every step we take as a government, and in fact as allies, looks bad, “Vance told CBC News earlier this month.

CSE also issued a targeted alert for the health care sector late last week, as criminals and government officials attack Canadian medical research labs and extract ransom payments from health care providers.

The alert indicates that organizations connected to the COVID-19 response should increase their monitoring of network logs, remind employees to practice phishing awareness, and to ensure that critical servers and systems are updated.