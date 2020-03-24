Canadian Doctors Urge Reallocation of Antimalarial Drugs to Fight COVID-19

Canada’s top public health doctor warned against using malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 on Monday after US President Donald Trump touted the option at a recent press conference.

People have been taking chloroquine to prevent and treat malaria for decades. A related drug called hydroxychloroquine is mainly used to treat inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. People more than 180 countries have been sickened by respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus, humans have no immunity to it.

Trump last week told reporters that hydroxychloroquine had shown “very encouraging results at the start”. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the United States National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, also quickly said that officials are trying to balance the provision of potential therapy for doctors to use on COVID patients. -19 seriously ill in one in an emergency while ensuring its safety and efficiency through clinical trials.

On Monday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, added her own warnings.

“My message is that you shouldn’t be taking drugs without scientific evidence,” said Tam. “It can be quite dangerous. These drugs are not without side effects. In fact, there are quite significant side effects.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) operates a research network called Solidarity that has identified a “vast suite of therapies and potential drug combinations” that could be reused to treat COVID-19.

Tam stated that part of Canada’s participation in the network is to ensure that patients receive medication in the most scientific and safe way possible.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, leaves a press conference on Monday after warning of taking touted drugs for COVID-19 treatment that are not supported by solid scientific evidence. (Blair Gable / Reuters)

Dr. David Juurlink, chief of clinical pharmacology and toxicology at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, is writing a study on the safety of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

Trump suggested using hydroxychloroquine with an antibiotic based on the results of a small study by French researchers.

Juurlink said that study involving only 36 patients is the extent of human research to date on the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as a treatment for COVID-19 – research with “so many holes you could drive a truck” , did he declare.

Normally, an antibiotic is never recommended to treat a virus. But the antibiotic and antimarial combination has off-target effects beyond what it was designed for, according to infectious disease experts.

Juurlink expressed concern about possible toxic overdoses of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine and side effects such as:

Irregular heartbeats.

Hypoglycemia.

Mood changes and psychosis.

“These are not drugs to play with,” said Juurlink.

URGENT SHARING / PLEASE: Death hearing reports among people using chloroquine-containing aquarium products to treat or prevent COVID-19 ** PLEASE, DO NOT DO THAT ** Chloroquine is extremely dangerous in case of overdosehttps://t.co/PpAH8BOmxQ & mdash;@DavidJuurlink

The only way to know if a treatment is really working is to randomly assign a large number of patients to take it or a placebo. Even then, rarer side effects may not appear until years later, once again people have taken the drug.

In the United States and Canada, doctors and pharmacists have stated that retention of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 could harm others, such as those who take the drug long-term to control chronic inflammatory diseases like lupus.

Pharmaceutical companies in Canada and around the world are donating hydroxychloroquine to help medical researchers collect high-quality data on the safety and effectiveness of using the drug to treat COVID-19.

Trial to protect hospital staff

Dr. Kevin Kain is a physician specializing in infectious diseases at the Toronto General Hospital, where he is part of a team of researchers who are designing a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the safety and effectiveness of using hydroxychloroquine. prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 infection. Their goal is to protect frontline health workers in emergency and intensive care by preventing the infection from taking hold.

“It seems like the appropriate high-risk group to establish that it works,” said Kain. “Right now, people are using it without solid evidence. I have stayed long enough to remember SARS, where a number of treatments have been tried without proper testing, and in retrospect, many of these things have actually done harm. . “

An undated electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, grown in the laboratory. Chloroquine appears to facilitate the entry of zinc to kill the virus. (NIAID-RML via AP / The Canadian Press)

In the laboratory, chloroquine works by suppressing the growth of coronaviruses such as SARS and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to French researchers.

“It’s not entirely clear, but there is intriguing evidence that if you can get high levels of a mineral called zinc … inside an infected cell, it will inhibit the replication of coronaviruses “said Kain. “Taking lots of zinc orally doesn’t do that because the supply of zinc to a cell is tightly regulated. Chloroquine seems to make it easier to get into the cell.”

Around the world, Doctors Without Borders is preparing to treat patients with COVID-19, potentially with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine. The medical charity operates in over 70 countries.

Jason Nickerson, humanitarian advisor for Doctors Without Borders in Ottawa, said that if treatment ended the serious illness caused by COVID-19, it would be extremely beneficial, especially in countries with less well-functioning health systems in resources.

“How can we transmit these new technologies, once developed, to patients in all countries, everywhere?”

He called on governments around the world to apply policies to ensure that technologies such as drugs developed with public funds remain affordable and accessible on a global scale, because in the event of a pandemic, the virus must be eradicated everywhere to protect people everywhere.