Canadian economy slows even before COVID-19 hits, GDP figures for January

The Canadian economy grew 0.1% in January, as the manufacturing and financial sectors advanced, while transportation, mining, oil and gas and retail trade all fell.

Statistics Canada announced on Monday that Canada’s gross domestic product increased 0.1% in the month, slightly less than economists expected. It is also less than the expansion of 0.3 observed the previous month.

COVID-19 specter already casts a shadow over the economy in January, as reduced trade with China and travel restrictions dampened the Canadian economy two months before most of the epidemic hit the North American coasts.

The manufacturing sector rose 0.8% in the month, while construction activity picked up 0.2% from December. Wholesale trade rose 1.2% while the financial sector rose 0.9%.

On the downside, the mining and oil and gas sector fell 0.6%, while the retail sector fell 0.4%. The transportation sector mainly decreased by 1.7%, mainly due to winter storms which disrupted travel plans.

Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes has noted an expansion in a sector he believes could continue in the coming months. “One area that has picked up speed with its biggest gain in a year is public administration,” he said. “Expect more from the federal and provincial governments to step in to support the economy through the COVID-19 shock.”

“The numbers for January are an old story given how the economic landscape has changed dramatically,” he said. “While the year has started decently enough, the almost complete cessation of activity during the second half of March will have an extremely negative impact.”