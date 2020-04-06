Canadian Forces Recalls and Interrupts Missions Due to COVID-19

The Canadian military is taking what it calls “unprecedented measures” to protect its members from COVID-19 and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while ensuring that it can still carry out essential operations.

To do this, he shortened the missions, recalled ships, kidnapped sailors in a hotel and implemented a series of self-isolation rules.

The global release of COVID-19 is impacting operations in all regions, said Andrée-Anne Poulin, spokesperson for the Department of National Defense, in an email.

“We will do everything we can to make our sailors as safe as possible,” she said.

DND has more than 2,000 personnel deployed to over 20 missions, many of whom have had to modify their activities in response to the pandemic.

Four navy ships with a total of about 160 people on board had to abandon the rest of their international missions and return home from Africa, the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific.

HMCS Glace Bay is one of the vessels recalled after the cancellation of the training exercises in which it was scheduled to participate due to COVID-19. (Cpl. Trevor Matheson / 14 Wing Imagery / Department of National Defense)

Sailors aboard HMCS Glace Bay and HMCS Shawinigan return from Africa after the cancellation of two international military exercises. These ships will arrive in Halifax in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the crews of HMCS Nanaimo and HMCS Whitehorse return home from the Caribbean Basin and the eastern Pacific Ocean, where they helped the United States forces stop trafficking by organized crime. Originally, they weren’t supposed to be back in Canadian waters until mid-May, but they will now drop anchor off British Columbia. coast in early April.

But it is unclear whether seafarers will stay on board their vessels in case they are needed, or whether they will go home and isolate themselves for 14 days.

“Our chain of command discusses the various options for returning crews to Canada and consults with our health care team on what is best for our sailors and their families,” said Poulin.

Why ships aren’t perfect for physical distance

The narrow quarters aboard the ship make naval crews particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because it is very difficult to stay two meters from others.

“Modern warships are not designed to provide ideal social distancing. Navy leaders and individual command teams use common sense to create physical distance on board ships to the greatest extent possible,” a declared Poulin.

The interior of naval vessels can often be cramped, making it difficult to observe the rules of physical distance of two meters, as shown in this file photo from 2017. (Cpl J.W.S.Houck / Training Imaging Services)

To prevent the virus from entering ships, personnel are checked before sailing. Sailors are checked for COVID-19 symptoms, their recent travel history is reviewed and they are screened to see if they have had any potential contact with someone who had the coronavirus.

Some navy crews have even been sequestered in a Halifax hotel to help prevent exposure to COVID-19 before sailing.

How experience helps

Poulin said the military has a lot of experience in successfully managing infectious diseases at bases, camps and ships.

During the past six months of deployment, Canadian Armed Forces Health Services workers have managed cases of influenza and gastroenteritis, and the same techniques are applied to coronavirus.

Staff have been sensitized to the virus, all units encourage their teams to practice a high level of personal cleanliness, and a vessel cleaning routine is followed twice a day, focusing on high contact surfaces such as handles and handrails.

Naval personnel are seen on the deck of HMCS Halifax during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the liberation of Kuwait in 2016. (Robert Short / CBC)

The deployed task forces also do not participate in training activities, exercises, events or public gatherings that will endanger personnel or contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

At home, only skeleton teams work at military bases because the majority of Canadian Armed Forces personnel have been ordered to work from home. Civilian employees should do the same. Only DND personnel who are physically required to perform critical tasks are authorized on DND property.

As of November 30, 2018, there were 67,453 members of the regular forces, according to a 2019-2020 departmental plan.

DND would not say how many people across the country work from home and how many are still working there.

