Canadian Military Intelligence Unit Warned About Wuhan Outbreak In January

CBC News has learned that a small specialized unit within the Intelligence Branch of the Canadian Forces began producing warnings and detailed analyzes of the emergence of the deadly new coronavirus in Wuhan, China in early January.

The Canadian Forces Intelligence Command’s Medical Intelligence Cell (MEDINT) is nestled close to the country’s security and defense establishment.

Its mandate is to track global health trends and contagious outbreaks to predict how they will affect military operations, but its assessments are heavily influenced by reports from Five Eyes Intelligence partners, including the National Center for Medical Intelligence (NCMI) of the U.S. Army.

For at least one of the country’s top intelligence experts, the fact that the unit was monitoring and reporting on the COVID-19 epidemic raises serious questions about information sharing in the federal government – and its possible failure to heed warning signs.

The MEDINT unit monitored the first progress of the epidemic in China and assessed its impact on the missions in progress.

Distant early warnings

“We can confirm that CFINTCOM began reporting on COVID-19 from January 2020,” said Lt. Hrayr Karageozia, spokesperson for the military intelligence branch.

The military unit, made up of specialists in public health, microbiology, biochemistry, emergency management and clinical medicine, uses open source data – including statistics and analysis from the World Health Organization. health – as well as classified information from allies.

Its use of classified information could be important in light of information from Washington this week that the US military medical intelligence agency was monitoring and reporting on the new coronavirus as early as last November.

ABC News reported on Wednesday that detailed NCMI briefings, which sounded the alarm about the COVID-19 epidemic, were repeatedly released to Trump administration decision-makers and political experts throughout the month December. They ended up in President Donald Trump’s daily briefing in early January.

These assessments indicated that the virus posed a serious threat to U.S. forces in Asia and, significantly, claimed that Chinese leaders knew the epidemic was out of control and that crucial information was being withheld from foreign governments and public health agencies.

Karageozia said that the MEDINT unit works “directly with its counterpart organizations”, but will not say if these rigorous analyzes have made their way into the medical information file of the Canadian army.

“We cannot comment on the content of intelligence reports that we receive or share,” said Karageozia.

“How seriously has this been taken?”

Wesley Wark, professor at the University of Ottawa and one of the best intelligence experts in the country, said that Canadians may not have seen the big picture, but they might have seen some general summary of information shared by Americans.

“It would have been in the interest of the United States to share it with us and other allies so that we could have a united front in what was to be a global pandemic,” said Wark.

The role of the military medical intelligence unit is a “very important” factor in determining what the Canadian intelligence community at large may have known about the outbreak, he added.

“Here we have at least part of the Canadian intelligence community that reported early. The question is where these reports were sent. What was their importance? ”

The unit’s reports certainly reached the office of the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Jonathan Vance, and were probably delivered to Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan as well.

Given that MEDINT is a small unit working deep within the confines of the military, Wark said he wondered if it had the weight to be heard outside the bureaucratic boundaries of the Department of National Defense.

“How seriously has it been taken, both within DND and within the broader security and intelligence community?” He asked. “Were his reports properly disseminated? Did he have the kind of respect in the community that you need to draw attention to intelligence reports?”

At one of the recent daily ministerial conferences, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said her first major briefing on the pandemic took place in early January.

It is not clear whether any of these briefings were prepared using warnings from the military and allies, or whether they were strictly based on data and assessments from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which is responsible for responding to a pandemic in this country – and the World Health Organization.

PHAC has been reported to have its own small intelligence unit that is authorized to review classified data, but Wark said it had found little evidence of this unit in documents, audits and briefings from the government.

The country’s spy agency has no mandate to support PHAC data collection or efforts to monitor the impact of the pandemic, said John Townsend, spokesperson for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service .

However, he offered the health agency “general advice” from its data science experts.

“It is an intelligence failure”

Given the social and economic calamity that has been sparked by the pandemic, said Wark, it is alarming to see how “completely disassociated” PHAC is from the rest of the country’s security and intelligence community.

“This is an intelligence failure,” he said. “We did not have the early warning we needed and we did not have a system to deliver it.

“We have probably received information from our allies, particularly from the United States, about what is going on in Wuhan and Hubei Province, but all that we have seen from American sources was not enough to push our government to act sooner and more decisively. “

It wasn’t meant to be that way, said Wark.

In the aftermath of the SARS pandemic, Canadian officials have been at the forefront of a number of national and international initiatives designed to provide early warning of a pandemic.

Former Prime Minister Paul Martin’s Liberal government included in its foreign policy statement a plan to strengthen the Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN), a network of health professionals whose work – according to its website – is to “quickly detect, identify, assess, prevent and mitigate threats to human health.”

It was to operate in collaboration with WHO and has its headquarters in Ottawa.

Wark said that despite the best of intentions, the network is hampered by other countries’ reluctance to share data and the accuracy of open source media reports in a country where an epidemic is occurring.

And a 2018 article, archived at the U.S. National Library of Medicine, reported that GPHIN needed to be modernized and turned to the National Research Council of Canada to “rejuvenate” its software, systems and tools.

Wark said Canada’s pandemic early warning system has failed.

“We place all our trust in an open reporting system through WHO. We should have applied the old adage – trust but verify.”