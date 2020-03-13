Canadian military prohibits international travel in response to COVID-19

The Canadian military will ban all international travel and direct non-essential personnel to stay at home as part of a radical response to the global epidemic of COVID-19.

A general order will be issued later today after a preliminary warning order was issued last night to units across the country, a spokesman for the country’s top military commander said.

CBC News obtained a copy of the warning order.

The ban will mean that the few thousand soldiers assigned to deployments, exercises and exchange positions will not be allowed to leave the country in which they operate.

Routine operations and patrols in Canada will continue, as usual.

“The ships will continue to sail and the planes will always fly,” said Lt. Col. Dave Devenney. “Our job is to stay healthy, maintain strength, and be ready to fight.”

The order follows a series of actions the military has taken in response to the ongoing pandemic crisis. Travel to China was banned soon after the COVID-19 virus became a major problem in Asia.