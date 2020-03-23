Canadian military units abroad await deployment of their own COVID-19 test kits

Canadian troops and warships deployed overseas will currently rely on allies and host countries for access to COVID-19 test kits, while the Department of National Defense rushes to execute a command of ’emergency.

About 2,000 kits have been ordered by the military and are expected to arrive this week, spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande said.

Federal health officials warned last week that there is an urgent need for faster testing as the number of confirmed cases increases in the civilian population.

The country’s chief military commander said that the Canadian Forces surgeon general was comfortable with the current health arrangements and plans for deployed units and those at home.

“All Canadian units deployed abroad have Canadian or local medical access,” General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defense Staff, told CBC News. “We have thousands of people deployed abroad, not only on mission, but living abroad [in staff or exchange positions]. So they have access to health systems and yes, we have sufficient support. “

How the test kits will be deployed

The Army Health Services Group monitors “the availability of test kits in the Canadian Armed Forces” and Lamirande was unable to provide an accurate breakdown because the number and location of bases at Canada remain “fluid”.

The new test kits, once arrived, will go to the central military medical equipment depot and will be “distributed on demand” from the base clinics.

“The needs of the units deployed for the COVID-19 tests will be taken into account in the distribution plan,” said Lamirande. “In the meantime, we are working with our partners, through a combination of full, ally and host country support, to ensure that deployed CAF members receive the best health care available, as it is always a top priority for us. “

If there was a large-scale outbreak and the members fell ill, they would be brought back to Canada, Vance said in a recent interview.

“If we had a very serious case, like anything else [health-wise], we would evacuate them. “

Chief of the Defense Staff Jonathan Vance delivers remarks at the Ottawa Security and Defense Conference in Ottawa on March 4. He told CBC News that the Canadian Forces had enough medical grade personal protective equipment. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

As of Friday, the Canadian military reported three cases of COVID-19, but said it would stop disclosing force health information for operational security reasons.

Regardless of the issue of testing, said Vance, every basic clinic and unit abroad has medical personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have ordered some, along with the rest of the government, to increase our stocks,” he added. “We have sufficient stocks of medical grade PPE to be able to cope with what we know we have to do in terms of force health. Medical equipment is primarily for us. There is some capacity to provide support medical to others. “

A Canadian Armed Forces medical technician works on a mock patient during a training exercise in November 2016. The Department of National Defense says that overseas personnel who fall ill will be sent home. (Murray Brewster / CBC News)

In the U.S., the Pentagon last week handed over up to five million respiratory masks and other personal protective equipment to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with about 2,000 deployable fans. It also provides training to civilians on the use of the equipment.

Isolation units for aircraft

The Canadian military does not have the same kind of capability as the Americans at all, and has not been asked to hand over equipment. What he has in store would likely be used if the Forces were to deploy to hard-hit communities across the country where civil systems had been submerged.

During the Ebola crisis a few years ago, the US Air Force developed transport isolation chambers for planes performing medical evacuations. It has a limited number of these systems, said a Pentagon official during a briefing last week.

Chambers are useful, not only for isolating military patients and moving them from one place to another, but could be useful for carrying out mass transportation of civilian casualties.

Canada’s Department of Defense says it knows the American systems.

“We are examining all the options that could support the Government of Canada’s response to the COVID-19 situation,” said Lamirande.

“Although we do not have isolation kits as part of the advanced aeromedical evacuation capability, the CRA is looking to improve that capability and is exploring different options for isolation units for a variety of our devices.” “

Vance said, however, that the advice he received from the Forces Surgeon General was that they did not need an isolation room, at least to evacuate the military victims.

“You would use procedures on the plane, putting up curtains and so on,” he said. “We have plans to do it. We are not worried.”