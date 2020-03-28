Canadian nurse working at Detroit hospital: “We are fighting a war”

Jenna Meloche knows what it’s like to convey what could be a final message from a family member to someone who is having trouble breathing because of COVID-19.

“A family member said to me,” I want you to go to my husband’s room and I want you to tell him that his family loves him and that we miss him and that we have to be strong, “said Meloche, a registered nurse who works at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

She is one of thousands of health care workers living in Windsor, Ontario. and cross the Michigan border to treat people with COVID-19 in what is quickly becoming a “hot spot” for coronavirus in the United States.

Three counties in the Detroit area – Wayne, Oakland and Macomb – account for 83% of the more than 3,600 people in Michigan who have confirmed that they have COVID-19. At least 92 died, mostly from the three county area.

“Many of our patients die without the support of their family around them because of what is going on and I think this is a very important thing that people need to know: we are not overreacting, this is not ‘is no joke,’ said Meloche.

Advocating for the public to stop the spread

Meloche is able to cross the Canada-US border because she is an essential worker and takes great care to ensure that she does not endanger her parents when she returns home in Amherstburg, Ontario.

In the past few weeks, she has changed in the garage, using a separate bathroom and wearing personal protective equipment in the common areas of the house.

I think that the nurses are an inspiration and that is what attracted me to the field, to simply be this support system for a patient and really help him through the most difficult moments of his life. – Jenna Meloche, who says her mom is the reason she is a nurse

But that may soon change. She started looking for other housing options so she could keep her parents, both in their 50s, safe.

“It is also something important that people need to know because if we do this it is a serious situation and I will do everything I can to protect my family and friends, just like everyone else. “

Meloche and her colleagues are frustrated, she said, watching people still meet in large groups and ignore the calls to isolate themselves after an international trip.

“It’s frustrating to be a health worker and see what we see and see the pain and death when we go to work and then see people outside playing sports, 20 people together “she said, noting that it happens less.

An infectious disease specialist explains how a person who does not stay at home can contribute to the spread of COVID-19. 1:40

His frustration led to a public call on Facebook for people to follow the advice of public health officials calling on people to physically distance themselves.

“We are waging a war,” she wrote, posting a pair of photos showing her in the personal protective equipment she wears in the hospital.

“The skin on my nose becomes raw due to the wearing of a surgical mask every moment of my life on the unit and at home to protect my family.”

Find inspiration during a dark time

It was her family that inspired her to become a health worker, which she remembers thinking of at the age of five.

“Really for me, it’s my mom,” said Meloche, speaking to CBC News on her day off.

“I think the nurses are an inspiration and that is what drew me to the field, to just be this support system for a patient and really help him through the most difficult period of his life . “

It was a time when people across Canada showed their support for frontline health workers by hitting pots and pans on balconies, street concerts and chalk art on the streets. neighborhood.

These displays were something Meloche and her colleagues kept when treating patients during this pandemic.

“Honestly, it means so much to us when we see something like this. And we … I can’t say in words how much it picks us up and we appreciate what people tell us.”