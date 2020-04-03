Canadian passengers aboard virus-infected cruise ship Coral Princess wonder how they will get home

Canadian passengers aboard the Coral Princess cruise ship near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, wonder how they will get home after at least a dozen COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed on board.

Their fears are fueled by the recent experience of the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship that struggling to get permission to dock in Fort Lauderdale because he, too, had an epidemic of COVID-19 on board.

Coral Princess passenger Frank Béchamp of Nepean, Ontario said the passengers received the bad news of their ship’s emergence on Wednesday evening.

“Our hearts have sunk into momentary despair,” said Béchamp, 71, in an interview by phone and email.

“Everyone on board is praying that the American authorities will authorize us to dock and give us passage at the airport so that we can continue our return journey.”

There are 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members on board the Coral Princess, which embarked on March 5 for a cruise to South America – at a time when there were very few cases COVID-19 in South America.

Béchamp said that about 100 Canadian passengers were on board the ship, which is expected to arrive in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning.

The Coral Princess of Princess Cruises has at least a dozen cases of COVID-19 among the passengers on board the ship. (Princess Cruises)

Thursday, Princess Cruises said in a statement that out of 13 passengers and crew members tested for COVID-19 aboard the Coral Princess, 12 were positive.

Passengers are confined to their cabins and have been given face masks.

Regarding berthing in Fort Lauderdale, the cruise line said it “continues to request approvals through multiple diplomatic channels and work with local authorities to land in Fort Lauderdale”.

CBC News contacted Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication. Fort Lauderdale is part of the county of Broward.

“Everyone is a little nervous,” said passenger Gary Lyon, 62, of Toronto, who communicated with fellow Canadians on board by email. “We are very impatient to go home.”

“Let us go”

The Coral Princess stopped cruising in mid-March amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic. But the ship struggled to find a port to allow passengers to disembark and return home after neighboring countries such as Argentina and Brazil closed their borders to foreigners during the pandemic.

Many passengers – including some Canadians – were able to disembark in Buenos Aires on March 19 for a return flight. But other passengers who had a flight departing the next day remained on the ship – and were then stranded there after Argentina decided to close its borders to foreigners at midnight.

“A total disappointment, I mean, we were all excited,” said Lyon, who, along with Béchamp, missed his return flight on March 20.

Gary Lyon and his wife, Sue, enjoy an excursion to Ushuaia, Argentina, before Princess Cruises finishes her cruise earlier. (submitted by Gary Lyon)

The Coral Princess is scheduled to end its trip to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. But Zaandam, hit by COVID-19, which was also to dock there, had to face opposition because the region is already grappling with its own COVID-19 epidemic.

After much debate and growling from local politicians, the Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam finally authorized to dock Thursday.

Lyon hopes that this means that the local authorities will also let in the Coral Princess.

“Let us get off and get us on the fastest bus possible to the airport,” said Lyon, adding that Princess Cruises had announced that it would book flights for passengers.

Béchamp said he hoped the Canadian government would help bring Canadian passengers home.

“We pray that our government will explore all possible avenues with the US port authorities to bring us back to Canada.”

Global Affairs Canada did not respond to a request for comment in time for the publication of this article.

Carnival Corp. answer

Princess Cruises and Holland America are both owned by Carnival Corporation.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Holland America’s Zaandam and four Princess cruise ships – the Diamond Princess, the Grand Princess, the Ruby Princess and the Coral Princess – have experienced outbreaks of coronavirus. Only the Coral Princess is still at sea.

As a result of these epidemics, at least 13 people have died and more than 900 passengers have contracted COVID-19.

Cruise lines suspended operations in mid-March as the global pandemic spread, but some cruise ships that were still at sea were unable to find an immediate place to dock.

Carnival Corp. told CBC News that compared to the number of COVID-19 cases on earth – which totals one million – the spread of the virus on cruise ships is pale in comparison.

“Any case is regrettable,” said spokesman Roger Frizzell in an email. “But although there have been a few high-profile cases of cruise ship guests that have been found to be positive, in reality, these situations have been at a much lower rate compared to the rate of spread of COVID-19 in communities around the world. “

He said cruise ships have strict cleaning and sanitation protocols and adopted improved screens during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Fizzell said that Carnival Corp. is working with health authorities on additional health and safety measures to further protect cruise passengers.