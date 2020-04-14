Canadian passengers on virus-infected Zaandam cruise ship affected by federal privacy breach

247 Canadian passengers aboard Holland America Line, MS Zaandam, face new problem after invading COVID-19 epidemic .

“Have we not crossed enough? Now we must also have a breach?” said passenger Margaret Tilley from Nanaimo, British Columbia. “I’m just very angry that they allow this kind of thing.”

In a detailed email that Global Affairs Canada sent to Canadian passengers over the Easter holiday weekend, he explained that, “due to an administrative error”, he mistakenly emailed them on April 1 with an attachment containing personal information about each passenger – including their address, date of birth, email, phone number and passport number.

Global Affairs’ advisory on the violation advised passengers to monitor their financial accounts and request periodic credit reports from a national credit bureau to limit the risk of identity theft.

During the unfortunate cruise to Zaandam, Global Affairs kept Canadian passengers informed of efforts to get them off the ship and back to Canada. The offense occurred the day before the ship disembarked in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 2, so that passengers could disembark and return home.

Global Affairs told CBC News that after the breach on April 1, it “promptly” sent a follow-up email the same day, apologizing to passengers and advising them that they could contact the department. ‘they had questions.

Four passengers died on board MS Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship following an epidemic of COVID-19 on board. (Holland America Line)

Tilley said she hadn’t noticed any of the Global Affairs emails sent on April 1 because she was so concerned about the COVID-19 epidemic that affected cruising at the time.

She said she first learned of the breach on April 11 when Global Affairs sent her a more detailed advice on the matter, which included advice on how passengers can protect themselves.

“It really shocked me,” said Tilley. “Because if someone is going to use your information, they will use it right away.”

Passenger Wendy Mitchell of Victoria said she also did not fully understand the violation until she received the last email from Global Affairs.

On Saturday, Mitchell filed a violation complaint with the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

“Just total and utter disappointment with our government,” she said on the subject.

Who received the email?

Although each passenger’s personal information was sent to the 247 Canadians on board the Zaandam, passenger Norma Kirkham of Victoria said that it was probably inadvertently passed on to other people. In her case, she emailed updates from world affairs during the cruise to her affected son in California.

“It was only sent to Canadians, but how many of these people passed it on to others?” said Kirkham. “[If] it’s in the wrong hands, someone now has enough information to take my identity. “

The South American Zaandam cruise started on March 7 with 1,243 passengers and 586 crew members. The ship encountered problems after attempting to shorten the cruise in mid-March due to the growing global pandemic of COVID-19, but could not find an immediate place to dock and let people disembark.

Passenger Wendy Mitchell of Victoria on the cruise ship Zaandam before he was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak in late March. (presented by Wendy Mitchell)

Following a COVID-19 outbreak on the Zaandam in late March, four passengers died on board and a crew member died shortly after the ship docked in Fort Lauderdale. None were Canadian and four of five deaths tested positive for COVID-19, according to the associate hurry .

Mitchell said she was grateful to Global Affairs for helping Canadian passengers to leave and return home. However, she wants the department to take more responsibility for the breach, such as offering free passenger registration to a credit monitoring service.

Mitchell and several other passengers interviewed by CBC News also said that because their passport numbers can now be compromised, they want Global Affairs to issue them new ones, or at least pay the cost.

“They should have sent a letter that said …” We are so sorry that this happened and that is what we are going to do for you, “” she said.

Global Affairs said in its latest email to passengers that, in order to avoid another breach, it has created a small unit within its COVID-19 response team that will manage communications with Canadians abroad.