Canadian passengers on Zaandam virus-infected cruise still hospitalized in Florida

Two weeks after the return of the cruise ship Zaandam with coronavirus, a “small number” of its Canadian passengers are still hospitalized in Florida, according to Global Affairs Canada. He refused to provide an exact figure.

Passengers include the stepfather of Geoffrey Vaughan, who is alone in a hospital just outside Fort Lauderdale, struggling with COVID-19.

“My stepfather had a hard time; he probably had a fairly serious case of COVID-19,” said Vaughan, who lives in Bowmanville, Ontario. “I hope he can get away with it and keep improving.”

Vaughan has requested that his stepfather’s name be kept confidential, although the CBC has confirmed that he is on board the Holland America ship and is currently being treated in a Florida hospital.

Her stepfather has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is currently on oxygen, said Vaughan, but the family is planning a full recovery.

He is also alone because his wife, who was traveling with him, was returned to Canada shortly after the ship docked.

“We want him to get home as quickly as possible,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan said his stepfather, who also lives in Bowmanville, was rushed to hospital soon after the Zaandam and his sister ship, MS Rotterdam, arrived in Fort Lauderdale on April 2.

A total of 247 Canadian passengers were traveling on the Zaandam last month when the unfortunate cruise was caught in a wave of uncertainty as global concerns about COVID-19 increased.

8 dead passengers: “unofficial” list

On March 7, 1,243 passengers boarded the MS Zaandam to embark on a cruise to South America – a few days before the World Health Organization COVID-19 declared a pandemic.

The ship was then hit by an epidemic of virus in late March and struggled to find an immediate place to dock, as countries closed their borders in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Holland America said four passengers died on board the Zaandam and that a crew member died shortly after arriving in Florida.

But Broward County, Florida medical examiner Craig Mallak shared what he called an “unofficial list” with CBC News, compiled by one of his investigators, which indicates that a total of eight people of the cruise are now deceased. Seven of the deaths tested positive for COVID-19.

Holland America has not confirmed the updated number of deaths, citing reasons of confidentiality.

MS Rotterdam joined Zaandam on March 27 to deliver medical supplies and transfer healthy passengers. (Submitted by Margaret Tilley)

Most passengers were able to return home a few days after the arrival of the Zaandam and Rotterdam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on April 2.

However, 10 critically ill passengers were rushed to the local hospital for immediate treatment, and another 45 were not left on board until authorized to travel.

Vaughan said his stepfather fell ill shortly after he and his wife were transferred to Rotterdam, along with many other passengers, during the final days of the cruise, a decision to ease the burden of the ‘original crew.

Due to the deterioration of his health, his stepfather was transferred to the hospital a few days after docking, while his wife remained on the ship.

“It was quite heartbreaking because … they had to be separated,” said Vaughan.

How will he get home?

A few days later, Holland America arranged a charter flight for her 70-year-old mother-in-law and the other remaining passengers. She was sorry to have to leave, said Vaughan, but had no choice because Florida wanted the passengers to go home as soon as possible.

“You can imagine the environment in which my mother-in-law must leave her spouse in another country,” he said.

The family’s main concern now is how his stepfather will get home once he recovers and gets out of the hospital.

“The question is whether he can go home or not, [or] if he’s going to be stuck in a quarantined Florida hotel with no one to care for him, “said Vaughan, noting that his stepfather’s insurance should cover all medical costs.

Holland America told CBC News that it will continue to care for its former sick passengers and arrange for them to return home.

David Kirkham and his wife, Norma, are shown on their Zaandam cruise before people start to get sick. (Submitted by Norma Kirkham)

Most Canadian passengers on the Zaandam returned home on April 3 and are now nearing the end of their mandatory self-quarantine two weeks after their return to Canada.

David Kirkham of Victoria, who had traveled on Zaandam with his wife, said that the federal government had arranged for a nurse to call the couple twice a day for check-in.

“They ask the same questions – it’s sort of a list of all the symptoms:” Do you have a fever? Do you have sweats? “”, Did he declare. “It’s great that they do the checks.”

Kirkham said he was relieved to finally be home and healthy after the ordeal, which lasted almost a month. “We closed the book. It was our last chapter and now we will continue.”

Meanwhile, Vaughan continues to monitor the health of his stepfather in Canada.

“The priority is to bring him home,” he said.

Global Affairs announced Thursday that it continues to monitor 34 Canadian passengers and crew on four cruise ships.

While cruise lines suspended operations in mid-March, some ships struggled to find a place to dock to allow passengers to disembark and return home.