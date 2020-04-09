Canadian property markets hit hard by pandemic

Vancouver real estate agent David Hutchinson pulls out bright blue medical gloves and pulls them out of his hands before entering a condo that hits the market.

“This is unexplored territory, a completely different ball game, and we learn everything on the go,” he said as he prepared his cell phone for virtual projection from the empty unit.

Welcome to selling real estate during a pandemic.

Although Hutchison continues to operate, although with adjustments, Canada’s real estate industry appears to be heading for a deep freeze despite the warming of spring. Although sales figures started relatively strong in many parts of the country in March, they fell rapidly as the COVID-19 pandemic increased and more stringent protective measures were put in place.

The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board, for example, released figures showing that sales for the entire month increased 46% from last March.

But at the end of the month, weekly statistics showed a dramatic slowdown, down about half from the first part of the month.

It was the same in Toronto, where home sales increased 49% in the first 14 days of March compared to last year, but fell 16% at the end of the month.

This graph shows how real estate sales have dropped in Toronto area code 416 as the epidemic sets in. (Scott Ingram)

Hutchison thinks April “will just fall off a cliff”.

Toronto chartered accountant and real estate agent Scott Ingram agrees. He expects April sales to be “well below historical averages”.

“It was not in my days when I was looking at the Toronto real estate market that I saw sales slow down so quickly,” he wrote in an email exchange. “Not even in April 2017, when the Ontario government presented its Fair Housing Plan for Ontario with the 15% non-resident speculation tax,” among other measures.

Price drop expected

Hutchison fears that values ​​will fall with the number of transactions.

“We don’t know where prices are going to go. I mean, why would you buy something now if you think prices will go down in the future, which could very well be the case.”

April 3 RBC report forecasts that home sales could fall to a 20-year low, dropping 30% in the coming year, and prices should indeed drop, at least in the short term.

As millions of people suddenly turn to government financial aid, personal finances that looked healthy a few months ago are suddenly surrounded by doubts.

WATCH | Answering viewers’ questions about the Canadian emergency response service

Carole MacNeil of CBC News Network spoke to personal finance expert Lesley-Anne Scorgie to answer questions from viewers about the Canadian Emergency Response Service (CERB). 13:14

“In a few weeks or months, rising unemployment and illiquidity in the market will force an increasing number of tight sellers to make price concessions,” wrote Robert Hogue of RBC.

Legal headaches for buyers and owners

Across Canada, approximately 65,000 homes have traded hands in the first two months of the year, and many of these sales are now closing in a completely different environment from that of transactions.

Vancouver real estate lawyer Ken Pazder is already seeing the fallout.

He says some customers are wondering if they should sign pre-pandemic deals.

He must tell them that by law, an agreement is always an agreement.

“You can’t say” I don’t want to close because I just lost my job, I don’t want to close because my business is closing or I have to close my business. “It will not be a legal excuse that would go against the courts.”

In addition, its landlord clients face other legal problems, including tenants who suddenly do not pay rent.

What is called unoccupied possession is an additional complication of the situation – a legal obligation to ensure that a property sold is in condition to be occupied, which may include forcing tenants to vacate when new owner takes possession.

A moratorium on evictions in British Columbia means that these provisions cannot be applied in all situations, preventing some new homeowners from accessing the homes they have purchased.

Alberta hit twice

Alberta markets may face the strongest headwinds.

In addition to the pandemic, the province was criticized by additional layoffs caused by the dramatic drop in oil prices.

Calgary real estate agent Alicia Ryan says there are always people in circumstances that force them to buy or sell, but others should consider waiting.

“Not everyone needs to sell right now, and if you don’t need to sell, we tell our customers to wait until things calm down.”

Calgary real estate agent Alicia Ryan says the city has been hit by falling oil prices and the pandemic. (Submitted by Alicia Ryan)

RBC Hogue says Calgary is in dire straits. “We believe that property values ​​may fall further.

The bright spot in all of this seems to be far away, Hogue predicting a possible rebound that will come in “stages”, fueled by low interest rates and pent-up demand from buyers currently on the fringes.

“The timing and speed of recovery is uncertain at this point.”

In the meantime, agents are still showing properties, but any potential buyer who wants to look will likely have to sign a waiver acknowledging that they can expose themselves to COVID-19 and accept risks that include illness and death.